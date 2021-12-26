MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh lay foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit in Lucknow

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lay the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow on Sunday.

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lay the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow. (Image credit: ANI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lay the foundation stone lay the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow. (Image credit: ANI)
Earlier this month, India had successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. (Image credit: ANI)
Earlier this month, India had successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The Defence Ministry had described it as a "major milestone" in BrahMos development. (Image credit: ANI)
BrahMos is a India-Russia venture, between the DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, which, together, formed the Brahmos Aerospace. (Image credit: ANI)
BrahMos is a India-Russia venture, between the DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, which, together, formed the Brahmos Aerospace. (Image credit: ANI)
BrahMos is a India-Russia venture, between the DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, which, together, formed the Brahmos Aerospace. The missile derives its name from two rivers: the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva of Russia. (Image credit: ANI)
The missile derives its name from two rivers: the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva of Russia. (Image credit: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BrahMos #DRDO #Rajnath Singh #Slideshow #UP Assembly polls #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Dec 26, 2021 02:16 pm

