Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh lay foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lay the foundation stone lay the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow. (Image credit: ANI)

Earlier this month, India had successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The Defence Ministry had described it as a "major milestone" in BrahMos development. (Image credit: ANI)

BrahMos is a India-Russia venture, between the DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, which, together, formed the Brahmos Aerospace. (Image credit: ANI)