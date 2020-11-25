PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 11:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Life and times of Maradona

Take a stroll through the life of this flamboyant player, best known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.

Moneycontrol News
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest. Take a stroll through the life of this flamboyant player, best known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.

Born on October 30, 1960 in the Buenos Aires working class suburb of Lanus, the fifth of eight children of a factory worker, Maradona grew up in the Villa Fiorito shanty town. Discovered in street kickabouts by the scout for first division club Argentinos Juniors, the prodigy made his league debut at 15.

One of the most gifted soccer players in history, Maradona’s pinnacle of glory came when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986 before plunging to misery when he was kicked out the 1994 World Cup for doping.

Know to be the leading player, Maradona scored the unforgettable “Hand of God” goal as Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals and led Argentina’s 3-2 victory over Germany in the World Cup final. “It was partly by the hand of God and partly with the head of Maradona,” he said of his opener in the 2-1 win.

But the legendary player bounced back after he reinvented himself in 2008 as coach of the Argentina team, persuading managers that with sheer charisma he could inspire the team to victory, despite a lack of coaching experience.

First Published on Nov 25, 2020 11:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Diego Maradona #Sports

