    In photos: PM Modi leads tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

    Gandhi Jayanti: President Droupadi Murmu and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were also at Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 02, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    (Image credit: PIB)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. (Image credit: PIB)
    (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn)
    President Droupadi Murmu also pays her respects to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn)
    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
    Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
    @INCIndia
    Rahul Gandhi pays his respects to the Father of the Nation in Karnataka. (Image credit: @INCIndia/Twitter)
    October 2 also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of India. PM Modi pays tributes to him at Vijay Ghat. (Image credit: PIB)
    @rashtrapatibhvn
    President Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Ghat (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)
    Tags: #Gandhi Jayanti 2022 #Lal Bahadur Shastri #Mahatma Gandhi #Slideshows
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 11:25 am
