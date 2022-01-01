In photos: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, roads flooded

Commuters drive on a flooded road in Chennai after heavy rain on December 31. (Image credit: AFP)

A view of a flooded government hospital in the city after heavy rain on December 31. (Image credit: AFP)

A woman wades through a road in a flooded residential area in Chennai while carrying her child on her back. (Image: AFP)

Children play in the water on a flooded road in the city. (Image: AFP)

An auto-rickshaw driver gestures to a woman standing on a road during rain in Chennai on December 31. (Image credit: AFP)

A vegetable vendor waits for customers along a flooded street in Chennai. (Image: AFP)

A view of the waterlogged entrance of a government hospital in Chennai. (Image credit: AFP)

An elderly person takes shelter from rain in Chennai on December 30. (Image credit: AFP)

A view of a flooded street in Chennai. (Image tweeted by ANI)