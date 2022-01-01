MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

In photos: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, roads flooded

Commuters were seen driving through flood water on the city's roads. Residential areas and hospitals were also waterlogged.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
Commuters make their way along a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021. Arun SANKAR / AFP
Commuters drive on a flooded road in Chennai after heavy rain on December 31. (Image credit: AFP)
People wade along a waterlogged corridor of a government hospital after heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021. Arun SANKAR / AFP
A view of a flooded government hospital in the city after heavy rain on December 31. (Image credit: AFP)
A woman carrying her infant wades along a waterlogged residential area after heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021. Arun SANKAR / AFP
A  woman wades through a road in a flooded residential area in Chennai while carrying her child on her back. (Image: AFP)
Children play along a waterlogged street after a heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021. Arun SANKAR / AFP
Children play in the water on a flooded road in the city. (Image: AFP)
An auto-rickshaw driver gestures to a woman along a waterlogged street during a heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021.
An auto-rickshaw driver gestures to a woman standing on a road during rain in Chennai on December 31. (Image credit: AFP)
A vegetable vendor waits for customers along a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021. Arun SANKAR / AFP
A vegetable vendor waits for customers along a flooded street in Chennai. (Image: AFP)
A general view shows the waterlogged entrance of a government hospital after a heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021. Arun SANKAR / AFP
A view of the waterlogged entrance of a government hospital in Chennai. (Image credit: AFP)
A general view shows the waterlogged entrance of a government hospital after a heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 31, 2021. Arun SANKAR / AFP
An elderly person takes shelter from rain in Chennai on December 30. (Image credit: AFP)
A view of a flooded street in Chennai. (Image tweeted by ANI)
A view of a flooded street in Chennai. (Image tweeted by ANI)
A food delivery person on a flooded road in Chennai. (Image tweeted by ANI)
A food delivery person on a flooded road in Chennai. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chennai #rain #Slideshow #Weather
first published: Jan 1, 2022 02:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.