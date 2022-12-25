English
    Christmas celebrations around the world in 10 photos

    Glimpses of holiday cheer, from the Vatican to Ivory Coast.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    A performer in a Santa Claus costume greets visitors in front of a Christmas tree in Dubai's Global Village. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A child looks to her mom in a light tunnel as thousands of lights decorate the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate as part of the Trustees' Winter lights event in Canton, Massachusetts on December 17, 2022.
    A child is seen in a tunnel lit up by  thousands of lights at the Trustees' Winter lights event in Massachusetts. (Image credit: AFP)
    The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on December 25, 2022.
    The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. (Image credit: AFP)
    Pope Francis (R up) celebrating the Christmas Eve mass at The St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
    A view of the Christmas Eve mass at The St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Image credit: AFP)
    A priest holds a statue of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass in the Saint Antuan church, the largest Roman Catholic Church in Istanbul, on December 24, 2022.
    A priest holds a statue of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass in the Saint Antuan church, the largest Roman Catholic Church in Istanbul. (Image credit: AFP)
    A priest holds a statue of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass in the Saint Antuan church, the largest Roman Catholic Church in Istanbul, on December 24, 2022.
    People gather around a Christmas tree in the Lebanon's capital Beirut's Martyr square. (Image credit: AFP)
    A home in New York city elaborately decorated for Christmas. (Image credit: AFP)
    Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem hold candles as they take part in Christmas Eve mass at the Beit Jamal Monastery near Beit Shemesh, December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Nir Elias
    Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem hold candles as they take part in Christmas Eve mass at the Beit Jamal Monastery. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Christians gather for Christmas eve mass at Our Lady of Light church in Chennai, on December 24, 2022. Arun SANKAR / AFP
    A Christmas eve mass at Our Lady of Light church in Chennai. (Image credit: AFP)
    People shop at a supermarket ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
    People shop at a supermarket ahead in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Image credit: Reuters)
