Christmas celebrations around the world in 10 photos

A performer in a Santa Claus costume greets visitors in front of a Christmas tree in Dubai's Global Village. (Image credit: Reuters)

A child is seen in a tunnel lit up by thousands of lights at the Trustees' Winter lights event in Massachusetts. (Image credit: AFP)

The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. (Image credit: AFP)

A view of the Christmas Eve mass at The St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Image credit: AFP)

A priest holds a statue of baby Jesus during a Christmas Eve mass in the Saint Antuan church, the largest Roman Catholic Church in Istanbul. (Image credit: AFP)

People gather around a Christmas tree in the Lebanon's capital Beirut's Martyr square. (Image credit: AFP)

A home in New York city elaborately decorated for Christmas. (Image credit: AFP)

Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem hold candles as they take part in Christmas Eve mass at the Beit Jamal Monastery. (Image credit: Reuters)

A Christmas eve mass at Our Lady of Light church in Chennai. (Image credit: AFP)