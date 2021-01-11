In pics | Celebrities who became parents during COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat took to social media to share that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 11.

Mother to son Viaan, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra embraced motherhood yet again in February 2020 when she welcomed her daughter, Samisha Kundra through surrogacy.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Nataša Stanković who tied the knot during the nationwide lockdown in a private ceremony on May 31, were blessed with a baby boy, Agastya, on July 30.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 23, 2020. The proud father announced it on Twitter, writing “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their first child, Daisy Dove, on August 26 in 2020.

Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that he and wife Cherry Seaborn were blessed with a daughter on September 1. They have named the baby, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.