Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker Review | One affordable smart speaker to rule them all

Ok Google! How does the Mi Smart Speaker offer so much for so less? Xiaomi recently unveiled a speaker in India in the form of the Mi Smart Speaker. The Mi Smart Speaker arrives in a market with scarce competition, heavily dominated by Amazon and Google. Most third-party brands offer smart speakers at a premium price, but Xiaomi is targeting the affordable market with its latest smart speaker. The Mi Smart Speaker will set you back Rs 3,499 but will be available for Rs 2,999 for a limited period during the festive sales on Flipkart and Mi.com. So, without any further delays, let’s take an in-depth look at the new Mi Smart Speaker. While Xiaomi’s smart speaker is similarly priced to the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini, it is on the larger side, almost as big as the Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) with just about the same sound output. The top and bottom of the speaker are pretty well built, made of a tough plastic, while the grille is aluminium. Additionally, there are rubber feet at the bottom for better grip. The speaker isn’t too heavy and fairly portable, but there’s no built-in battery, so you’ll need a power socket while using it. Xiaomi has added touch controls on the top of the speaker to adjust volume, mute the mic, and play/pause a track. The controls are responsive and work quite well. There’s also an LED ring that runs along the top speaker to indicate when it is listening to your voice commands. Additionally, you have the Mi logo on the front and a power connector on the back. The Mi Smart Speaker uses a single 2.5-inch driver that outputs 12W of sound. The audio output is quite similar to that of the Google Home and Amazon Echo, but when you consider the Google Home is Rs 8,999, while the 3rd Gen Echo is currently Rs 5,999, you can tell why this is impressive. The Mi Smart Speaker uses a single 2.5-inch driver that outputs 12W of sound. The audio output is quite similar to that of the Google Home and Amazon Echo, but when you consider the Google Home is Rs 8,999, while the 3rd Gen Echo is currently Rs 5,999, you can tell why this is impressive. It is worth noting that the Mi Smart Speaker doesn’t have a line-in or line-out port like the Amazon Echo, but we didn’t find that to be an issue. have a line-in or line-out port like the Amazon Echo, but we didn’t find that to be an issue. Overall, audio quality on the Mi Smart Speaker is excellent, especially when you consider its price. There are very few portable Bluetooth speakers that can deliver this good audio this good at this price. Xiaomi’s speaker can deliver enough audio output to fill a room or a small hall. Additionally, clarity is quite impressive at maximum volume, although the base gets a little muffled. The speaker uses DTS tuning and Hi-Fi output to ensure audio processing is top-notch. Additionally, vocals never sound distorted, even on maximum volume. Acoustics tracks tend to sound better than bass-heavy songs, but you can’t critique the bass as it is pretty good, given the price range. We found the overall audio experience to be excellent; it certainly doesn’t seem like you are concentrating on anything. Lastly, you can also pair two Mi Smart Speakers together for stereo sound, which is quite amazing, considering even two Mi speakers won’t be as expensive an Echo or Nest Audio speaker. The Mi Smart Speaker is equipped with two far-field mics on the top, which do a great job of picking up voice commands. The speaker does have integrated Chromecast, allowing you to cast audio to the speaker over. Additionally, the Mi Smart Speaker can also be paired to devices using Bluetooth, which can be quite useful at times, especially if you are on a mobile device. Xiaomi offers the same Google Assistant you get on the Nest smart speaker, which means the speaker has the full functionality of Google Assistant at your disposal. The speaker perfectly integrates with your smart home ecosystem products. The speaker performs smart voice-activated commands as good as any smart speaker with Google Assistant. If you are looking to buy a smart speaker under Rs 5,000, then the Mi Smart Speaker is the way to go. We don’t see any reason why you’d even want to go for any other smart speaker over this one unless you are going for an ultra-premium unit. The Mi Smart Speaker can hold its own against the Google Home and Amazon Echo, at less than half the price. The audio quality here is top-notch at all volumes, you aren’t going to find a smart speaker with this great value anywhere. To sum it up, the Mi Smart Speaker perfectly exemplifies Xiaomi’s principles of offering so much for so less. First Published on Oct 18, 2020 01:59 pm