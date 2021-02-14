Valentine's Day gifts 2021 | 8 cool tech gifts for your partner

Valentine's day is nearly upon us and as that realisation kicks in, so does the last minute shopping spree. As you rush against time, furiously watching that to-do list that you swore would get done in time, we thought we might make it a little easier on you. Here are some cool gadgets to splurge on for your bae.

The Fire TV stick | Why not start with the small things. Just bought that huge 4K TV but have nothing to watch together? This little smart TV in a box fixes that. Perfect for a casual evening on the couch with some popcorn

iPhone 12/12 mini | Did you really think this wasn't going to be on the list? There is nothing that says "I love you" better than staring down the barrel of a 12-month EMI. Besides that, it really is a pretty cool phone

The Elder Scrolls Online | If slaying demons is more your thing, then Elder Scrolls Online offers a lot of things to do together in a massively online role playing game that can be as casual or as hardcore as you want it to be. Molag Baal awaits!

Realme Watch S Pro | Want to try out a smartwatch together but aren't sure if you should splurge just yet? Pick up the Realme Watch S Pro, at 10K, it won't burn a huge hole in your pocket and you can still see what the fuss about smartwatches is about

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen | Always wanted to order someone around but couldn't work up the nerve to actually try it? Meet Alexa!

Canon 1500D | The perfect starting camera for the couple that's just getting serious about photography

Sony PlayStation 5 | This one is kinda obvious but before you start calling us 'PS fanboyz', you really can't go wrong with either Microsoft or Sony. You have to do admit though, Sony does have the edge going to war.