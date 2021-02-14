MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Valentine's Day gifts 2021 | 8 cool tech gifts for your partner

Here are 8 things your significant other will love you for, until they find the bill.

Moneycontrol News
February 14, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST
Valentine's day is nearly upon us and as that realisation kicks in, so does the last minute shopping spree's. As you rush against time, furiously watching that to-do list that you swore would get done in time, we thought we might make it a little easier on you. Here are some cool gadgets to splurge on for your bae.
Valentine's day is nearly upon us and as that realisation kicks in, so does the last minute shopping spree. As you rush against time, furiously watching that to-do list that you swore would get done in time, we thought we might make it a little easier on you. Here are some cool gadgets to splurge on for your bae.
The Fire TV stick: Why not start with the small things. Just bought that huge 4K TV but have nothing to watch together? This little smart TV in a box fixes that. Perfect for a casual evening on the couch with some popcorn
The Fire TV stick | Why not start with the small things. Just bought that huge 4K TV but have nothing to watch together? This little smart TV in a box fixes that. Perfect for a casual evening on the couch with some popcorn
iPhone 12 and 12 mini: Did you really think this wasn't going to be on the list? There is nothing that says "I love you" better than staring down the barrel of a 12-month EMI. Besides that, it really is a pretty cool phone.
iPhone 12/12 mini | Did you really think this wasn't going to be on the list? There is nothing that says "I love you" better than staring down the barrel of a 12-month EMI. Besides that, it really is a pretty cool phone
The Elder Scrolls Online: If slaying demons is more your thing, then Elder Scrolls Online offers a lot of things to do together in a massively online role playing game that can be as casual or as hardcore as you want it to be. Molag Baal awaits!
The Elder Scrolls Online | If slaying demons is more your thing, then Elder Scrolls Online offers a lot of things to do together in a massively online role playing game that can be as casual or as hardcore as you want it to be. Molag Baal awaits!
Realme Watch S Pro: Want to try out a smartwatch together but aren't sure if you should splurge just yet? Pick up the Realme Watch S Pro, at 10K, it won't put a huge hole in your pocket and you can still see what the fuss about smartwatches is about.
Realme Watch S Pro | Want to try out a smartwatch together but aren't sure if you should splurge just yet? Pick up the Realme Watch S Pro, at 10K, it won't burn a huge hole in your pocket and you can still see what the fuss about smartwatches is about
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen: Always wanted to order someone around but couldn't work up the nerve to actually try it? Meet Alexa!
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen | Always wanted to order someone around but couldn't work up the nerve to actually try it? Meet Alexa!
Canon 1500D
Canon 1500D | The perfect starting camera for the couple that's just getting serious about photography
Sony PlayStation 5: This one is kinda obvious but before you start calling us 'PS fanboyz', you really can't go wrong with either Microsoft or Sony. You have to do admit though, Sony does have the edge going into the war.
Sony PlayStation 5 | This one is kinda obvious but before you start calling us 'PS fanboyz', you really can't go wrong with either Microsoft or Sony. You have to do admit though, Sony does have the edge going to war.
Razer Blade 15: If you are looking for a slim, good-looking machine that you can game on with little to no compromises, this is the one to get.
Razer Blade 15 | If you are looking for a slim, good-looking machine that you can game on with little to no compromises, this is the one to get.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #assistant #Buying guides #Game consoles #Gifting ideas #laptops #Slideshow #smartphones #Speakers
first published: Feb 14, 2021 07:28 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.