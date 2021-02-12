These are the 10 most downloaded mobile games worldwide in 2020

Mobile games is a huge industry. In the last year alone, mobile games accounted for nearly 50% of revenue in the gaming market while PC and Console games were split at 25% each. Here's a list of the most downloaded mobile games in 2020.

Among Us: The charm of Among Us lies in its deceptively simple gameplay loop. As a crew of eight on a derelict spaceship, you run around completing tasks to fill a shared progress bar but here's the catch, two people in the crew are impostors with the goal of killing everyone. This leads to frantic, tense encounters where you try to guess which player is the impostor while completing tasks. The matches also seem to last just long enough to not get boring. With more than 260 million downloads worldwide, Among Us closed out a stellar 2020 in style.

Subway Surfers: Launched during the heydays of 'endless running' games like Temple Run, Subway Surfers has not only outlasted the competition but done so while still ending up on the second spot of the most downloaded games in 2020. Not bad for a mobile game that came out in 2012.

Garena Free Fire: A battle royale game higher on this list than PUBG? With 218 million downloads worldwide, Free Fire is tough competition for any battle royale worth the salt on mobile.

PUBG: Come on, you knew this was coming! Though it has slipped in popularity over the last year, with 175 million downloads worldwide in 2020, it's still no slouch.

Gardenscapes: A puzzle game with charm and a decent story that won over enough people to generate 171 million downloads worldwide.

Roblox: Not one game but a powerful toolset that allows a vast online community to create and share games with each other. This free to play sandbox has managed to ensnare quite a few with 158 million downloads worldwide.

Hunter Assassin: This on the go stealth game with simple gameplay proved to be quite popular in 2020 with 155 million downloads.

Tiles Hop EDM Rush: A rhythm platformer where the goal is to control a ball and jump on tiles to the beat of the music. It had 151 million downloads worldwide.

Join Clash: A unique runner where you run, collect teammates and clash against the opposing team, all the while dodging obstacles along the way. It was downloaded 141 million times worldwide.