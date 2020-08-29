The Tech Weekender: Microsoft to add TikTok in cart with Walmart, Elon Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains and more

Amazon is getting into the wearable gadget market with a new smart band that goes way beyond regular fitness and activity tracking. The Amazon Halo Band is a fitness wristband that gathers and analyses data using AI to provide users with feedback pertaining to their mental and physical health. Unlike regular smart bands and smartwatches, the Amazon Halo Band does not have a screen. The Halo fitness tracker promises to improve your health by monitoring your body fat percentage through a feature known as 'Body'. The health experts responsible for Halo claim that calculating body fat is a more effective indicator for health as opposed to just checking your weight and height. However, the one catch here is that you will have to send the company semi-nude pictures of yourself to get accurate measurements. More details here.