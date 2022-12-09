The Game Awards 2022: List of all the big winners

The Player's Voice award saw a bitter battle ensue between Sonic fans and Genshin Impact loyalists. In the end, Genshin Impact walked home with the prize. It won Player's Voice award 2022.

League of Legend's won the award for the Best eSports Event.

Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi won Best eSports Coach for his work with Valorant team Loud.

Joining their coach, team Loud from Valorant picked up the Best eSports Team award.

Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker from the team Cloud 9 took home the Best eSports Athlete, for his sick plays on Valorant.

If you have noticed the pattern over the last few winners, you won't be too surprised to know that Valorant won the Best eSports Game at The Game Awards 2022.

The All-star superhero crossover/party brawler was nominated along with heavy-hitters like DNF Duel and The King of Fighters XV but somehow managed to take home the award for Best Fighting Game.

Marvel Snap won Best Mobile Game of the Year.

Nintendo's puffy little mascot warmed his way on to the stage to win Best Kids Game for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. We hope he didn't eat the award.

"Fetch me that award boyyy!" Christopher Judge took home Best Performance for his role as Kratos in the new God of War games.

Cyberpunk cat simulator Stray won Best Indie Debut and Best Indie Game of 2022.

Netflix's adaptation of League of Legends, Arcane, walked away with the award for Best Adaptation.

PlayStation exclusive God of War Ragnarok won Best Narrative.

I never thought I would see a casual Mario crossover game win Best Simulation/Strategy Game of the Year, but here we are.

Moss: Book II took home the Best VR/AR Game award.

From Software's Elden Ring took the honors for the Best Art Direction.

The hardcore racing sim, Gran Turismo 7 took home the prize for Best Sports/Racing Game. If you are wondering why sports and racing games are in the same category, I am pretty confused too.

Quite a redemption arc for Splatoon 3 after launching with network issues up the wazoo in September. It walked away with Best Multiplayer Game despite people still complaining about network issues and constant disconnects because of Nintendo's inferior network architecture. You know, the one thing you need to play multiplayer games.

With a somewhat bland storyline, divisive new characters and a lesser combo system, Bayonetta 3 is hardly the best in the series. But it was still good enough to beat out Call of Duty, Sifu and TMNT: Shredders Revenge for Best Action Game. Somebody really dropped the ball on this one.

Here's a category I just don't understand - Most Anticipated Game. Rewarding games that have managed to build up the most hype prior to release. A token award for the marketing team, which was won by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The outstanding score for God of War: Ragnarok took home the prize for Best Musical Score. It also took home the prize for Best Action/Adventure game, and best audio design.