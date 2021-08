Tech Weekender: Xiaomi is numero uno in the smartphone market, Battleground Mobile for iOS teased and more

As far as gaming laptops go, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 is right up there with the very best in its segment. From the superb performance and fast display to the vast array of ports and comfortable keyboard, the new TUF gaming laptop is perfectly suited for enthusiast gamers. Everything is tailored towards giving the player a competitive edge. And going beyond gaming, the F15 also delivers some of the best battery life you’ll experience on a gaming laptop, making it an above-average productivity machine as well. Read the full review here