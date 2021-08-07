MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Tech Weekender: Xiaomi is numero uno in the smartphone market, Battleground Mobile for iOS teased and more

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology for the week ending August 6.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
Xiaomi was the world’s number 1 smartphone manufacturer in June 2021. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer reached the milestone for the first world, dethroning Samsung from the top position in June. A Counterpoint Research report claims that the Mi 11 Ultra maker managed to capture 17.1 per cent of the global smartphone market, outpacing Samsung, which had a 15.7 per cent market share.
Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app could launch soon. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has teased the launch of the BGMI iPhone app. The company has also announced rewards as BGMI approaches 50 million downloads. Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched in India on July 2. Within a couple of weeks of its early-access launch in June 2021, the PUBG Mobile alternative in India garnered over 10 million downloads.
Apple has announced that it will start scanning iPhones in the US for material related to CSAM (child sexual abuse material). Apple's method involves scanning images on-device and cross referencing them with a database of known CSAM images provided by NCMEC and other child safety organisations. While the goal is noble, Apple's methods have raised questions about potential privacy violations that this may entail. A lot of researchers have already spoken out against the technology.
A recent report from The Information has revealed that Facebook is looking for ways to analyse encrypted data without actually decrypting it. This could help the social media giant maintain its ad revenue while still offering protection to users. Facebook is far from the only company that is doing this, Microsoft, Google and Amazon all have researchers dedicated to cracking this code.
Should you buy the Nothing Ear 1 for Rs 5,999? Yes, provided you are someone who wants a TWS with the best of features and a balanced sound. The Ear 1 offers a clean, clear sound that is among the best in the price range.
As far as gaming laptops go, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 is right up there with the very best in its segment. From the superb performance and fast display to the vast array of ports and comfortable keyboard, the new TUF gaming laptop is perfectly suited for enthusiast gamers. Everything is tailored towards giving the player a competitive edge. And going beyond gaming, the F15 also delivers some of the best battery life you'll experience on a gaming laptop, making it an above-average productivity machine as well.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 7, 2021 04:30 pm

