One of the key experiences in software is search. It's likely the first thing that user's do when they get a new device or run into a problem or look for something online. So, it makes sense that there is a value attached to being a primary search engine on one of the biggest ecosystems in the world . An ecosystem so big that Google is willing to pay Apple $15 billion to stay the primary way to search on Apple devices. As per a report by Ped30, Analysts from Bernstein Research estimated that payments from the search giant to the hardware maker totalled $10 billion in FY 2020. That figure was derived from Apple's public filings and analysis of Google's traffic acquisition costs.