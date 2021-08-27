Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 price in India, pre-booking offers announced

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price in India has been announced. The new smartwatch from Samsung was announced at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch event. Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Buds 2 price in India and pre-booking details.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series in India. The standard Watch 4 comes in two models with Bluetooth and LTE versions. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 23,999, whereas the LTE variant is priced at Rs 28,999. It comes in Pink, Gold, Black and Silver colours.

The Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Bluetooth model is priced at Rs 26,999, whereas the LTE model is priced at Rs 31,999. It comes in Black, Green and Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the 42mm Bluetooth model. The LTE model is priced at Rs 36,999. The 46mm variant also comes in Bluetooth and LTE models. They are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. It comes in Black and Silver colour options.

You can click here to check the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series specs, features and other details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price in India

The Galaxy Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs 11,999. It comes in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender colours. Click here to know more about the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 pre-booking offers

As part of the launch offers, customers who pre-book the Samsung smartwatch via Samsung.com, major online and offline retail stores can claim an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000. Similarly, for Buds 2, customers can pre-book the TWS to claim an e-voucher worth Rs 3,000.

In addition to this, there are cashback offers worth Rs 3,00 on the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Rs 1,200 on the Galaxy Buds 2 across leading banks.

The Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 pre-order begins in India on August 30.