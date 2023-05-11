National Technology Day 2023: PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 5,800 crore

1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 inaugurated the programme marking National Technology Day 2023 in New Delhi. The programme also marked the commencement of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11-14. (Image: PIB)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the event. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technology advancement in the country, worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India). Addressing an event on the National Technology Day, the prime minister said his government's thrust on science and technology has ushered in a big change and noted that around 4,000 patents used to be registered annually 10 years back but it is over 30,000 now. The prime minister said his government has worked to make an inclusive ecosystem to promote innovation and cited India's big jump on the global innovation index.

He dedicated to the nation a Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre campus at Visakhapatnam and a Fission Moly-99 Production Facility in Mumbai, which will produce the radioisotope used in more than 85 percent of imaging procedures for early detection of cancer and heart disease.

The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998.