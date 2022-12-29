In Pics | Our picks for the best gaming laptops of 2022

The year 2022 has been an excellent year for gaming laptops with several brands introducing powerful machines at different price ranges and in various form factors, going from the chunky desktop replacements to the thin and light portable gaming powerhouses. But which laptops stand out from the rest in a highly competitive industry? Stay tuned to find out which are our picks for the best gaming laptops of 2022.

Best Overall Gaming Laptop | Lenovo Legion 5i Pro | The new Legion 5i Pro is our pick for the best overall gaming laptop in 2022. The Legion 5 Pro offers excellent performance for its price, while maintaining a solid build and optimal cooling. One area where the Legion 5i Pro does disappoint is on the battery front and if you are looking for a good alternative that can deliver on the performance and battery fronts, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022) is worth considering. But there’s no doubt that for this price, the Legion 5i Pro tends to offer the best gaming experience, making it our pick for the best overall gaming laptop in 2022.

Most Powerful Gaming Laptop | MSI Titan GT77 | Gaming laptops come in all shapes and sizes but the good old, fat boy desktop replacements still reign performance kings. And in 2022, no such laptop could hold a candle to the MSI Titan GT77. The Titan packs a 16-core Intel CPU paired with the powerful Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics, delivering some of the highest frame rates and best benchmarking results we’ve seen on a gaming laptop to date. The only issue with the Titan is that it is a full-fledged desktop replacement, which will require a desk.

Best Portable Gaming Laptop | Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) | Gaming laptops are not known for their portability, primarily because of the larger cooling systems they demand. However, if you are looking for a laptop for everyday use on the go that can handle games, then the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) is worth considering. The 2022 edition of the Zephyrus G14 brings several improvements in performance through enhanced cooling, while maintaining an excellent display, top-tier hardware, and solid battery life.

Best Affordable Gaming Laptop | HP Victus | The HP Victus is our pick for the best affordable laptop for gaming. Despite its concessions, the Victus still delivers on its promise of performance, making the best hardware utilization at its respective price. Despite stiff competition from Asus, Lenovo, MSI, and Dell, we believe the Victus performs the best under pressure and delivers the best bang for your buck in the budget gaming laptop space.

Best Sleek Gaming Laptop | Dell Alienware X15 R2 | With its new ‘X’ series, Alienware deviated from its tradition to deliver a sleek gaming laptop for the masses. The Alienware X15 R2 improves on the original to deliver a power-packed Alienware experience on a slim laptop that is the slimmest gaming laptop by the brand. Moreover, the Alienware X15 is quite the looker with its futuristic design and the combination of LED lights. Moreover, the laptop delivers a top-tier gaming experience despite its slim chassis.

Best Dual Screen Gaming Laptop | Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 | While several OEMs have attempted the dual-screen laptop design, no one does it better than Asus. And when it comes to gaming, no other dual-screen laptop can hold a candle to the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16. Asus has equipped this dual-screen monstrosity with the latest AMD 6000 series CPUs (up to a Ryzen 9 6900HX) and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. Additionally, there are zero compromises with the two screens with the primary display opting for Mini LED technology, making it excellent for both content creation and gaming.