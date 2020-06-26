App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Is your data safe? Everything you need to know about cyberattack and malware

Understanding cyber threats is critical for every person in every business across all industries. These statistics and details of malware variants will help you keep your data safe and secure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A cyberattack is a malicious attempt by an individual or organization to breach the information system of another individual or organization. Identity theft and internet security are the major security concerns. Cyber-attack statistics you need to know. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/5

A cyberattack is a malicious attempt by an individual or organisation to breach the information system of another individual or organisation. Identity theft and internet security are major security concerns now. Here are some vital cyber-attack statistics you need to know. (Image: News18 Creative)

Global threat index map | The likelihood of malware attack in different regions. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/5

Global threat index map | The likelihood of malware attack in different regions. (Image: News18 Creative)

What is a malware? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/5

What is a malware? (Image: News18 Creative)

Cyber-attack categories. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/5

Cyber-attack categories. (Image: News18 Creative)

Top malicious file types, web vs email. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/5

Top malicious file types, web vs email. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Cyber attack #cyber security #india cyber attack #Slideshow #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Assam announces weekend lockdown in urban areas; Kamrup district to be shut down for 14 days from June 28

Assam announces weekend lockdown in urban areas; Kamrup district to be shut down for 14 days from June 28

COVID-19 impact: Indian films replaying overseas, learnings crucial for release strategy in India

COVID-19 impact: Indian films replaying overseas, learnings crucial for release strategy in India

Coronavirus impact | Uttar Pradesh's famous wood carving industry is struggling to survive the pandemic

Coronavirus impact | Uttar Pradesh's famous wood carving industry is struggling to survive the pandemic

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.