In Pics | Apple becomes first publicly listed US company to reach $2 trillion valuation

The company's hugely loyal customer base trusts its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter.
Apple recently made history as it became the first publicly listed company to reach a market valuation of $2 trillion, doubling in valuation in just over two years. (Image: News18 Creative)
The tech giant’s shares have jumped nearly 60 percent this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone continues to dominate Apple’s total revenue with Apple’s services following in at second. (Image: News18 Creative)
As compared to the same period in 2019, Apple saw an increase in revenue for its services. While the revenue generated through iPad, iMac and wearables, home and accessories were slightly higher in this year, revenues from iPhone sales dropped by 4 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
In the same period in 2018, Apple saw its biggest gains in iPhone sales. However, all other sectors, including Apple Services, iPad, Mac, wearables, and accessories, have gone up since 2018. (Image: News18 Creative)
At a market cap of little over $2 trillion, the Cupertino-based company exceeds the market cap of most countries across the world. If Apple were a country, it would be the eighth-largest nation if equated in terms of GDP, higher than the likes of Italy ($2.001 trillion), Canada ($1.736 trillion), Russia ($1.700 trillion), South Korea ($1.642 trillion), Spain ($1.394 trillion) and more. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:26 pm