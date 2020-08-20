In Pics | Apple becomes first publicly listed US company to reach $2 trillion valuation

At a market cap of little over $2 trillion, the Cupertino-based company exceeds the market cap of most countries across the world. If Apple were a country, it would be the eighth-largest nation if equated in terms of GDP, higher than the likes of Italy ($2.001 trillion), Canada ($1.736 trillion), Russia ($1.700 trillion), South Korea ($1.642 trillion), Spain ($1.394 trillion) and more. (Image: News18 Creative)