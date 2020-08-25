In pics | A look at how artificial intelligence of things is shaping the future of our daily lives

Let's take a look here to know how Artificial Intelligence of Things is shaping the future of our daily lives Moneycontrol News The Internet of Things (IoT) is helping us to reimagine daily life, but artificial intelligence (AI) is the real driving force behind the IoT’s full potential. The growing partnership between AI and the IoT means that a smarter future could be close at hand. (Image: News18 Creative) AIoT: When AI meets the IoT. (Image: News18 Creative) It is projected that there will be 42 billion number of IoT-connected devices globally by 2025. (Image: News18 Creative) There are four major segments in which the AIoT is making an impact. (Image: News18 Creative) Smart home devices like lights, smart TVs and more can learn a homeowner’s habits and develop automated support. (Image: News18 Creative) As more people flock to urban areas, smart cities that integrate public safety, transport and energy efficiency are evolving into safer, more convenient places to live. (Image: News18 Creative) Industries from manufacturing to mining rely on digital transformation to become more efficient and reduce human error. (Image: News18 Creative) AIoT can radically transform how we interact with our homes, workplaces and cities. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Aug 25, 2020 08:52 pm