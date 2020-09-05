IFA Berlin 2020 key highlights: A new Snapdragon always-connected 5G chip, Realme's AIoT plans, TCL's new tablets, and more

Here are the biggest highlights from IFA Berlin 2020 so far. Moneycontrol News After the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress 2020 and Computex 2020, IFA Berlin kicked off on schedule. The trade fair has been massively scaled back from previous editions, with a combination of online and in-person events. Qualcomm kicked off proceedings with a keynote address during which it launched 5G chips for smartphones and laptops. The company announced a budget 5G chip under the Snapdragon 400 series designed for low-cost smartphones. Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor for the ‘always-on, always-connected’ laptops. Honor’s event, titled “Expand Your Smart Life” gave us a look at new tablets, laptops, and smartwatches. The company announced the global release of the Honor Pad 6 and Honor Pad X6 tablets as well as a rugged smartwatch called the Watch GS Pro. The company also took the lid off the Magicbook laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs. You can watch Honor’s announcement here. LG also made a couple of announcements at IFA 2020 through a pre-recorded video. The video also confirmed that the recently announced LG PuriCare Air Purifier face mask will protect users against COVID-19. The company also recently teased the LG Wing smartphone with the T- shaped dual screens, which LG could launch sometime during the event. LG also emphasized the ThinQ AI platform under which it will launch more gadgets this year. Realme India chief Madhav Sheth made its first appearance at the event announcing several new products. In terms of AIoT devices, several new products, including the Realme Smart Bulb, 55-inch Realme Smart TV, and Realme Smart Cam 360 degrees. The company is also bringing new accessories, including the Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro, and Realme Watch S Pro. Lastly, the company also teased the global launch of the Realme Narzo 20 series. Realme also plans to launch over 50 AIoT products this year and 100 more next year. TCL unveiled a tablet, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch. The 10 Tab MAX and 10 Tab MID are the latest in TCL’s new tablet lineup. The company also announced the Move 200 wireless earbuds and the Move Time Family Watch. First Published on Sep 5, 2020 06:31 pm