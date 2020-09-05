IFA Berlin 2020 key highlights: A new Snapdragon always-connected 5G chip, Realme's AIoT plans, TCL's new tablets, and more

Realme India chief Madhav Sheth made its first appearance at the event announcing several new products. In terms of AIoT devices, several new products, including the Realme Smart Bulb, 55-inch Realme Smart TV, and Realme Smart Cam 360 degrees. The company is also bringing new accessories, including the Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro, and Realme Watch S Pro. Lastly, the company also teased the global launch of the Realme Narzo 20 series. Realme also plans to launch over 50 AIoT products this year and 100 more next year.