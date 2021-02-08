MARKET NEWS

11 weird things you didn't know Alexa could do

Amazon's Alexa can be used for a lot of things. The versatile voice assistant has been helping its users with a variety of tasks since inception and a lot of users absolutely love Alexa for it. But did you know Alexa is capable of handling some truly weird queries as well? Here are some of the best.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Alexa, give me a beat: If you have been OD'ing on old school hip-hop lately, you can ask Alexa to give you a beat to rap to. Just make sure no one else is around when you do.
Alexa, I am sad: Had a rough day at work? You can ask Alexa to cheer you up! Just say, "Alexa I'm sad," and let her handle the rest.
Alexa, I am your father: Stuck with a Star Wars nut at home? Let him ask Alexa to talk like Yoda or better yet tell her, "Alexa I am your father."
Alexa, more cowbell: If you have grown up watching Saturday Night Live, then you probably know what this is. Ask Alexa for more cowbell and the hilarity ensue.
Alexa, more a sneeze noise: For the times when you just need a fake sneeze sound.
Alexa, make elephant noises: Alexa can imitate various animals. Ask her to "bark like a dog," and "make an elephant sneeze noise."
Alexa, make fart noises: Don't think I need to explain this one.
Alexa, open spooky sounds: Did you know Alexa has a built-in spooky sounds library? Ask her to open spooky sounds and choose from what she plays you. You can even que up a particular sound to play at a set time.
Alexa, play snore sounds: If you are having trouble sleeping, you can ask Alexa to play snore sounds. Nothing like someone snoring in your ear to remind you its late.
Alexa, sing: Yup, you can ask Alexa to sing. Just be sure to cover your ears though.
Alexa, Code Zero Zero Zero Destruct Zero: A nod and a wink to the classic Star Trek series. Ask Alexa to self-destruct by telling her the code. Don't worry nothing will actually blow up or will it?
