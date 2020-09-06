Five tools to make your Zoom video calls fun and more productive

Grain | Grain is an interesting tool that is designed to capture content in Zoom calls, save it, and then share it across different platforms, including Twitter, Slack, Discord, etc. Grain will allow you to easily flag the most important parts of your meeting and share them via clips with their own URL. It also transcribes content in clips and allows users to turn on closed captions. The video clips range from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. Users can edit highlights after they have been recorded. How to use Grain?