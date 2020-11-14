Diwali 2020 | Here are some of the best tech gifts for your loved ones

Here are some of the tech products that you can gift your loved ones this Diwali. Moneycontrol News On Diwali, people are looking for different gifting options for their loved ones. While sharing sweets and new clothes remain a part of the legacy of celebrating Diwali, friends, and family members are always looking for new options to gift their loved ones and surprise them. This Diwali, gift your loved ones something new and exciting and make their Diwali extra special. Here are some of the tech products that you can gift your loved ones this Diwali. Diwali gift under Rs 1,500 | Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones | Xiaomi's Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are among the most popular neckband-style wireless earphones in its price range. For Rs 999, the wireless neckband earphones feature a 9.2mm driver promising punchy bass. The earphones are also claimed to come with 12-hour battery life. Diwali gift under Rs 1,500 | Boat Airdopes 131 | In case you are looking for a pair of truly-wireless earbuds (TWS) under Rs 1,500, check the Boat Airdopes 131. The TWS comes with 13mm drivers for punchy bass. It also comes with a charging case that combined offers up to 12 hours of battery life. Diwali gift under Rs 2,000 |Most of us use multiple gadgets and a multiport charger has become a necessity. India's AMX Labs offers dual, triple, and even a quad-port fast charging adapter with a combination of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports starting at Rs 319. In case you prefer wireless chargers that double-up as a stand, try the AMX Beam X that comes with 10W charging support for Rs 1,599. Diwali gift under Rs 3,000 | OnePlus Buds Z | OnePlus Buds Z comes with an in-ear design and 10mm drivers for deep bass. The Truly Wireless Earbuds come with up to 20 hours of battery life and an IP55-rating for water and dust resistance. Diwali gift under Rs 3,000 | Amazfit Neo | Amazfit Neo features a retro four-sided screen with rounded corners. The smartwatch is a classic amalgamation of modern design and versatile functionality, giving a retro vibe to one's wardrobe. Amazfit Neo sports a 1.32-inch display and weighs only 32 grams. It comes with support for notifications from text messages, e-mails, and incoming calls, heart-rate monitoring, Personal Activity Intelligence – PAI, and 28-day battery life. The onset of Diwali brings with it the highly anticipated exchange of gifts amongst loved ones. This year, as people remain indoors and celebrate the festival of lights from the safety of their homes, what better gift than a MUBI subscription that offers a hand-picked selection of the best films from around the globe. A film for every day of the year at Rs 3,499. Diwali gift under Rs 3,500 | Xiaomi Mi WI-FI Smart Speaker | Xiaomi’s new smart speaker features a 12W 2.5-inch front-firing audio driver that is tuned with DTS sound. The Mi speaker features a matte finish on top of a thin metal mesh for a premium design. Xiaomi has also integrated touch controls on the top of the speaker. The Mi Smart Speaker features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. Diwali gift under Rs 3,500 | Amazon Echo Dot (Gen 4) | Amazon Echo Dot comes with a new design and is claimed to deliver a loud, crisp sound with improved bass. You can stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, and Hungama Music, and access songs in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, and more. Just ask Alexa for music, news, trivia, scores, weather, alarms, kids' rhymes, and stories. Alexa is always ready to help in both English and Hindi. Diwali gift under Rs 10,000 | TCL’s newly launched a 2.1 channel home theatre soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer at Rs 8,999. The wireless subwoofer ensures that the soundbar offers deep bass impact and delivers a superior cinematic experience to users while at home. It also comes equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 to enable users to stream music wirelessly from their smartphone, laptop, or any other gadget with Bluetooth in it. Diwali gifts under Rs 15,000 | OnePlus TV 32Y1 with a 32-inch HD display can be bought for Rs 13,999. The smart tv comes with features like Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store, Chromecast,, Shared Album, and supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime video, etc. There's also a bigger 43-inch OnePlus TV will also be available for Rs 23,999. Diwali gift under Rs 20,000 | Canon 3000D, an entry-level DSLR, can be bought for Rs 18,999. Key Canon 3000D specs and features include an 18-megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor, DIGIC 4+ image processor, 9-point AF with 1 centre cross-type AF point, Standard ISO 100 - 6400 (expandable to 12800), Wi-Fi support, etc. Diwali gifts under Rs 30,000 | Apple Watch SE | If you are planning to gift a smartwatch to your loved ones, Apple's latest Watch SE should be a pick. When paired with an iPhone, Watch SE offers several features like handwashing, fall detection, workout modes, etc. You can also use the Watch SE to play/ pause music and manage notifications. Click here to read our Apple Watch SE review. Diwali gift under Rs 35,000 | Xbox Series X and Series S | Xbox Series X is arriving in India in November. However, the upcoming Xbox console will set you back 50K, and we assume the Sony PS5 will be the same. But the toned-down Xbox Series S is available on Flipkart for Rs 34,990. Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever made by Microsoft and is claimed to offer a "next-gen performance." First Published on Nov 14, 2020 11:48 am