you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Best of CES 2022 | The most feature-rich TVs from the show

TVs embraced 4K and high refresh rates at CES 2022, coupled with several new technologies like mini LED, QD-OLED and more.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
Sony Master Series A95K
Sony's Master Series A95K comes in two sizes - 55 and 65 inches. It has support for 4K at 120Hz, and has Google TV built-in. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 for casting. But by far, the most interesting feature of the TV is the QD-OLED panel, that marries the brightness and sharpness of Quantum Dot technology with the rich blacks and contrast of OLEDs.
HiSense mini LED TV
The HiSense U9H is a mini LED TV that has a 75-inch panel with a resolution of 4K at 120Hz. The mini LED backlight is able to provide 2000 nits of brightness and uses an array of 1280 dimming zones to adjust picture quality in real-time.
LG C2 OLED TV
The C2 OLED from LG features one of the smallest TVs in the OLED Evo range, at 42 inches. It includes LG's AI-based sound system, webOS and of course, supports 4K at 120Hz.
Panasonic LZ 2000 OLED
Panasonic's new flagship OLED TV, the LZ 2000 has a variable refresh rate - 60Hz to 120Hz - and supports 4K resolution. It features reduced input lag when gaming. It even has a dedicated Game Control HUB, that can let you adjust settings at one place.
Samsung The Frame
The most curious thing about The Frame by Samsung is that it doesn't want to be a TV at all. It wants to blend in with the living room as a frame for art. It uses a matte, anti-reflective screen that makes it look like a canvas or a painting.
Skyworth W82
The Skyworth W82, 64-inch OLED panel has all the bells and whistles of the previous TV in this line-up: 4K, 120Hz, HDR10...the works. What makes the W82 unique is that it can turn into a curved TV from a standard panel with the press of a remote button.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CES 2022 #Hisense #LG #mini LED #OLED #Panasonic #QD OLED #Sony
first published: Jan 8, 2022 06:16 pm

