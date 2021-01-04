Two-wheeler sales in December rise 8%: Here's all you need to know

Domestic sales of India’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp, grew 3.16 percent in December to 425,033 units as against 412,009 units sold in the same month in 2019. The company said that consumer sentiments are expected to improve and the positive trend will continue. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

Pune-based Bajaj Auto, India’s third largest maker of two-wheelers, clocked 3.63 percent growth in December volumes to 128,642 units in the domestic market as against 124,125 units sold in December 2019. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

TVS Motor Company, the producer of Apache and Jupiter models, saw its domestic sales go up by 12.5 percent to 176,912 units during December as against 157,244 units clocked December 2019. (Image: TVS Motor Company)

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield clocked the best growth among its peers with volumes rising 35 percent to 65,492 units as against 48,489 units clocked in December 2019. The Chennai-based company which makes Interceptor and Classic range of bikes is India’s fifth largest bike maker. (Image: Royal Enfield)

India Yamaha Motors saw its domestic sales rise by 33 percent to 39,224 units in December as against 29,486 units clocked in the same month in 2019. The maker of Fascino and R15 models said it expects overall demand to continue growing in 2021. (Image: Yamaha)