PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

Top 10 hatchbacks in November 2020: Four Maruti Suzuki cars on list; check where Hyundai, Renault rank

Maruti Suzuki Swift topped the list of best-selling hatchbacks for November 2020. Check where others ranked

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:08 PM IST
The auto industry hasn’t done so well this month and despite an overall growth of 9 percent, most vehicles have managed to clock in lower figures that last month. Here’s a list of the best selling hatchbacks for November 2020.
The auto industry hasn’t done so well this month and despite an overall growth of 9 percent, most vehicles have managed to clock in lower figures that last month. Here’s a list of the besselling hatchbacks for November 2020.
Renault Kwid | 4,956 | The Kwid may be the funkiest looking hatch on this list, but it comes in 10th place selling 4,956 units. This is a 7 percent fall from October’s 5,371 sales number.
Renault Kwid | 4,956 | The Kwid may be the funkiest looking hatch on this list, but it comes in 10th place selling 4,956 units. This is a 7 percent fall from October’s 5,371 sales number.
Tata Tiago | 5,890 | Next comes the Tata Tiago clocking in 5,890 units, a 3 percent fall from last month’s 6,083 sales.
Tata Tiago | 5,890 | Next comes the Tata Tiago clocking in 5,890 units, a 3 percent fall from last month’s 6,083 sales.
Tata Altroz | 6,260 | Tata’s premium hatch has done so well either clocking in 6,260 sales. As compared to October’s number, this is a 7 percent fall.
Tata Altroz | 6,260 | Tata’s premium hatch has done so well either clocking in 6,260 sales. As compared to October’s number, this is a 7 percent fall.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 6,533 | The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is next in line clocking in a fall of 13 percent from October’s 7,574 number.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 6,533 | The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is next in line clocking in a fall of 13 percent from October’s 7,574 number.
Hyundai i20 elite | 9,096 | The Hyundai i20 elite is the only hatch here that has managed to gain sales with 9,096 units. As compared to October, this is an 8 percent growth.
Hyundai i20 elite | 9,096 | The Hyundai i20 elite is the only hatch here that has managed to gain sales with 9,096 units. As compared to October, this is an 8 percent growth.
Hyundai i10 Grand | 10,936 | The i10 Grand on the other hand, fell hard by 21 percent from October’s 14,003 units.
Hyundai i10 Grand | 10,936 | The i10 Grand on the other hand, fell hard by 21 percent from October’s 14,003 units.
Maruti Suzuki Alto | 15,321 | The Alto, at 15,3221 sales, fell by 14 percent. In October, Maruti Suzuki sold 17,850 units of the Alto.
Maruti Suzuki Alto | 15,321 | The Alto, at 15,3221 sales, fell by 14 percent. In October, Maruti Suzuki sold 17,850 units of the Alto.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 16,256 | The WagonR clocked in sales of 16,256 units, a fall of 16 percent.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 16,256 | The WagonR clocked in sales of 16,256 units, a fall of 16 percent.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 18,872 | Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatch, the Baleno, too, fell by 18 percent from October’s 21,971 number to 18,872 units.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 18,872 | Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatch, the Baleno, too, fell by 18 percent from October’s 21,971 number to 18,872 units.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | 18,498 | And the best-selling car for November, the Maruti Suzuki Swift also, in terms of this list, fell the most from October’s 24,589 number. A fall of 24 percent.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | 18,498 | And the best-selling car for November, the Maruti Suzuki Swift also, in terms of this list, fell the most from October’s 24,589 number. A fall of 24 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #hatchbacks #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Renault #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.