Top 10 hatchbacks in November 2020: Four Maruti Suzuki cars on list; check where Hyundai, Renault rank

The auto industry hasn’t done so well this month and despite an overall growth of 9 percent, most vehicles have managed to clock in lower figures that last month. Here’s a list of the besselling hatchbacks for November 2020.

Renault Kwid | 4,956 | The Kwid may be the funkiest looking hatch on this list, but it comes in 10th place selling 4,956 units. This is a 7 percent fall from October’s 5,371 sales number.

Tata Tiago | 5,890 | Next comes the Tata Tiago clocking in 5,890 units, a 3 percent fall from last month’s 6,083 sales.

Tata Altroz | 6,260 | Tata’s premium hatch has done so well either clocking in 6,260 sales. As compared to October’s number, this is a 7 percent fall.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 6,533 | The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is next in line clocking in a fall of 13 percent from October’s 7,574 number.

Hyundai i20 elite | 9,096 | The Hyundai i20 elite is the only hatch here that has managed to gain sales with 9,096 units. As compared to October, this is an 8 percent growth.

Hyundai i10 Grand | 10,936 | The i10 Grand on the other hand, fell hard by 21 percent from October’s 14,003 units.

Maruti Suzuki Alto | 15,321 | The Alto, at 15,3221 sales, fell by 14 percent. In October, Maruti Suzuki sold 17,850 units of the Alto.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 16,256 | The WagonR clocked in sales of 16,256 units, a fall of 16 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 18,872 | Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatch, the Baleno, too, fell by 18 percent from October’s 21,971 number to 18,872 units.