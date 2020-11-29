The Rs 1.97-crore Audi RS7 Sportback and what we think about it

Up close, the RS7 seems chiseled to perfection. A large, hexagonal, single-frame grille, gaping air-intakes and popped-out wheel arches; the new RS7 looks the business. Parth Charan Back in July Audi launched the second generation RS7 Sportback at a price of Rs 1.97 crore. The RS7 is a wide-bodied 5-seater features improved performance over the first-gen sportscar. What it also gets now is a mild-hybrid system for better efficiency. Up close, the RS7 seems chiseled to perfection. A large, hexagonal, single-frame grille, gaping air-intakes and popped-out wheel arches; the new RS7 looks the business. A global obsession with coupé-like rooflines notwithstanding, the RS7 does make a pretty strong case for it, especially since that rear is accompanied by enormous, oval tailpipes and an electronically-operated spoiler that remains tucked-in at speeds under 100kph. The RS7 being considerably more powerful, with a twin-turbo V8 engine producing 596bhp of power and 800Nm of torque (rivaling the previous generation RS7 Performance), makes for an interesting study, just which Audi delivers the best RS level performance, pound-for-pound. this car does 0-100 in 3.6 seconds. The RS7 brings back the gentle blow to the gut, that feels increasingly muted as time and G-forces roll by. Aside from that V8, there’s a 48V mild-hybrid system at work and cylinder deactivation tech that comes as standard, switching to a V4 under light loads. The 8-speed automatic, making do with a single clutch because the torque on this would straight up fry a twin-clutch arrangement. The standard air suspension girds itself in Audi’s ‘Dynamic’ driving mode, with rear-wheel steering does go a long way in masking its dimensions, but in no way is the RS7 B-road friendly. Despite encountering speed bumps the size of hillocks, and lunar surface mimicking roads, the RS7 coasted along with perfect ease. In ‘Comfort’ mode, the suspension is as supple and pliable as any other comfort-oriented Audi. It goes from that to hardcore at the literal flick of a switch. There are even two ‘RS’ settings allowing you to customise the drivetrain setup to your liking. What Audi has done here is heeded the advice of enthusiasts in making the RS7 more engaging and a bit less serious. However, in typical Audi fashion, they’ve done this keeping in mind that its predominant characteristic must be of an avuncular grand tourer, which, when calibrated right, can turn into a hellraiser. First Published on Nov 29, 2020 11:53 am