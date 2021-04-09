In Pictures | Hyundai Alcazar to Triumph Trident 660, all vehicles launched in the last one week

This has been a fruitful week for auto enthusiast with reveals and launches taking place almost every other day. Chief among those are the unveiling of the Hyundai Alcazar in its production guise and the entry of French luxury car manufacturer, Citroen.

Hyundai Alcazar reveal | Hyundai has been working on its 7-seater Creta for a while now and the SUV is finally going to be launched as the Alcazar. Design-wise, it is similar to the Creta but gets a redesigned rear-end to fit in the extra row of seats. The Alcazar does get the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel that makes 115 PS and 250 Nm from the Creta. The petrol engine on the other hand, is the more powerful 2-litre from the Tucson and Elantra. This produces 159 PS and 192 Nm.

Citroen C5 Aircross | The COVID-19 pandemic having caused problems with Citroen’s launch plans, the C5 Aircross has now finally been launched in India. It does get an extremely hefty starting price tag of Rs 29.90 lakh, but comes loaded with features such as Progressive Hydraulic Cushion-equipped suspension system, hands-free parking, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control and a boat load of more features. It gets only a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 177 PS and 400 Nm and this is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW 6 Series GT facelift | BMW has also launched the facelifted 6 Series Gran Tourismo complete with not only refreshed looks but a slightly updated engine and more tech. the exterior is slimmer with refreshed headlamps and trapezoidal exhausts as standard. The interiors get a larger infotainment screen complete with Android Auto in addition to Carplay and a Reversing Assistant. The petrol engine remains the same as the outgoing motor, but the two diesels are twin-turbocharged but produce the same output figures as before. Pricing starts at Rs 67.90 lakh.

Triumph Trident 660 | Triumph Motorcycles India too has brought in the smallest bike in their stable. The Triumph Trident 660 is a street-naked bike and gets a number of features and a price that is very competitive in the segment. It is powered by a 660cc inline triple engine capable of producing 81 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque. Equipment includes full-colour dash with Bluetooth controls for both phone and GoPro, ride-by-wire with two riding modes and adjustable traction control. The Trident 660 is priced at Rs 6.95 lakh.

Jaguar F-Pace bookings | The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace went on sale globally last year is set for its launch in India very soon. Bookings for the SUV can be made at the dealerships and deliveries are set to commence from May onwards. The F-Pace unlike before is now offered in only the R-Dynamic S trim and comes fully loaded with features. It gets a choice between a 180 PS 2-litre diesel and a 250 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Aprilia SXR 125 bookings | Aprilia has commenced pre-bookings on its smallest maxi scooter the SXR 125 in India. It is expected to be powered by the same 125cc engine that powers the SR 125. This produces 9.5 PS and 9.2 Nm. While the SXR 125 will be cheaper than its bigger sibling the SXR 125, expect prices to be at a significant premium over its closest rival, the Suzuki Burgman 125.