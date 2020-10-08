Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric car launched in India: Price, details, range

Check out all details of the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the image slideshow Swaraj Baggonkar With the launch of the EQC, Mercedes-Benz becomes the first luxury car company to launch an all-electric car in India. The EQC is priced at Rs 99.3 lakh (on-road) for the first 50 customers (Image: Mercedes-Benz) The EQC has a certified drive range of 471 km. There are three charging options for the EQC - home charging, AC wall outlet and fast charging. The AC wall outlet will be installed by Mercedes-Benz for no extra cost (Image: Mercedes-Benz) The EQC will be available across 13 locations in six cities. Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai are covered under the Phase 1 of the distribution program. Customers from outside of these cities can also book the car using the online medium (Image: Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz has installed more than 100 charging stations across its dealerships. Customers can also charge the EQC at at any of the other fast charging stations which can be identified using the MBUX integrated technology (Image: Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz is offering 5 years unlimited kilometre service, 5 years warranty and 5 years on road side assistance with the EQC. There will also be a 8 years warranty on battery or 160,000km whichever comes first (Image: Mercedes Benz) Mercedes claims that the EQC battery is the latest-generation lithium-ion battery consisting of 384 cells and is located in the vehicle floor, between the two axles. The battery system is modular in design, consisting of two modules with 48 cells each and four with 72 cells each (Image: Mercedes Benz) The home charging is a 2.4 kWh type while the AC wall charger is a 7.4 kWh type. The fast charger is a 50 kWh type. It will take 21 hrs to fully charge the EQC at home, 10 hrs from the AC wall outlet and 90 mins from a fast charger (Image: Mercedes-Benz) The EQC features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A sunroof, seven airbags, and a host of other safety and creature comfort features is loaded on the EQC (Image: Mercedes Benz) The entire battery system is liquid-cooled and is an integral part of the crash concept for the vehicle as a whole. Its low, central location also has a positive effect on the handling characteristics of the EQC. The battery is produced in Germany, by a wholly-owned Daimler subsidiary (Image: Mercedes Benz) The Mercedes-Benz EQC competes against the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron and the Jaguar IPace. The e-tron is also set to go on sale later in 2020 (Image: Mercdes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz is aiming for a 50 percent electrified portfolio (pure electric + Plug-in hybrid) by 2030. By 2039 the company aims to be fully CO2 neutral with a complete new car fleet (Image: Mercedes Benz) Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car manufacturer in the country followed by BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo. Despite the meltdown in demand Mercedes-Benz has refrained to cutting back on its planned product launches. (Image: Mercedes Benz)Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car manufacturer in the country followed by BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo. Despite the meltdown in demand Mercedes-Benz has refrained to cutting back on its planned product launches. (Image: Mercedes Benz) First Published on Oct 8, 2020 05:06 pm