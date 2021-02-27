English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

In Pics | All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class interior, features and other images

There’s no word on when the C-Class will arrive in India, but expect it sometime next year, given Mercedes-Benz India’s tendency to stay ahead of the curve at all times. This is a luxury-oriented sedan, but there will be the option of rear-wheel steering for those inclined towards spirited driving.

Parth Charan
February 27, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
Just as images of the new, and soon-to-be-launched A-Class sedan have broken cover on the Indian interwebs, Mercedes-Benz have chosen to overwhelm our senses by unveiling the new C-Class. Not to put too fine a point on it, but, well we quite like the cut of its jib. Given that the current and fifth-generation C-Class is a World Car of The Year title holder, Merc knows that its successor ought to be better in every way, if it is to swim out of the shark-infested waters of top-shelf executive sedans and come out victorious, as it always has in the past. So what does the new C-Class have to offer? (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Just as images of the new, and soon-to-be-launched A-Class sedan have broken cover on the Indian interwebs, Mercedes-Benz have chosen to overwhelm our senses by unveiling the new C-Class. Not to put too fine a point on it, but, well we quite like the cut of its jib. Given that the current and fifth-generation C-Class is a World Car of The Year title holder, Merc knows that its successor ought to be better in every way, if it is to swim out of the shark-infested waters of top-shelf executive sedans and come out victorious, as it always has in the past. So what does the new C-Class have to offer? (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Most of the C-Class’s competition comes with pedigreed looks. But the sixth-gen C manages to look a tad more stately, thanks to a proportionate grille, clean lines and a marginally longer wheelbase (65mm). Merc’s trademark “power bulges” are all there, but it’s clearly trimmed fat, making the overall design makes the car look taut and lean. The faux air-intakes on the bumper are a bit tacky, but you’d be easily forgiving for mistaking this for a far more expensive car. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Most of the C-Class’s competition comes with pedigreed looks. But the sixth-gen C manages to look a tad more stately, thanks to a proportionate grille, clean lines and a marginally longer wheelbase (65mm). Merc’s trademark “power bulges” are all there, but it’s clearly trimmed fat, making the overall design makes the car look taut and lean. The faux air-intakes on the bumper are a bit tacky, but you’d be easily forgiving for mistaking this for a far more expensive car. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Especially when you consider what’s inside. The large, single unit glass slab has been replaced by a more wholesome looking cabin. There’s a large 10.5-inch tablet in the centre, placed vertically and equipped with Merc’s second-gen MBUX system. You can opt for the larger 11.9-inch screen from the S-Class, if you want to remotely hack into the Pentagon or something. For the rest of us, 10.5-inch ought to do nicely. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Especially when you consider what’s inside. The large, single unit glass slab has been replaced by a more wholesome looking cabin. There’s a large 10.5-inch tablet in the centre, placed vertically and equipped with Merc’s second-gen MBUX system. You can opt for the larger 11.9-inch screen from the S-Class, if you want to remotely hack into the Pentagon or something. For the rest of us, 10.5-inch ought to do nicely. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Most noticeable in its absence is the lack of a click-pad or a rotary knob, with the central touchscreen providing all the access you need. This looks great, but doesn’t have a lot of real-world utility, as buttons and knobs save time and are preferable to jabbing one’s digits into a bright touchscreen. Obviously it isn’t the only screen, with a 10.25-inch. The rest of the cabin looks gorgeously detailed with jet plane inspired air-con vents, two-tone dash and a sculptural, flat-bottomed steering. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Most noticeable in its absence is the lack of a click-pad or a rotary knob, with the central touchscreen providing all the access you need. This looks great, but doesn’t have a lot of real-world utility, as buttons and knobs save time and are preferable to jabbing one’s digits into a bright touchscreen. Obviously it isn’t the only screen, with a 10.25-inch. The rest of the cabin looks gorgeously detailed with jet plane inspired air-con vents, two-tone dash and a sculptural, flat-bottomed steering. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
All variants of the upcoming C-Class will now come with electrified four-cylinder engines, including the as-yet-unseen C63 AMG - whose power will be supplemented by an electric motor. A 48V electric starter motor is standard on all variants of the new C, be it diesel or petrol. The engines are noticeably smaller in capacity with a 1.5-litre petrol turbo-petrol available in two different states of tune. One, the C180 makes 167bhp while the other C200 makes 204. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
All variants of the upcoming C-Class will now come with electrified four-cylinder engines, including the as-yet-unseen C63 AMG - whose power will be supplemented by an electric motor. A 48V electric starter motor is standard on all variants of the new C, be it diesel or petrol. The engines are noticeably smaller in capacity with a 1.5-litre petrol turbo-petrol available in two different states of tune. One, the C180 makes 167bhp while the other C200 makes 204. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
There is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol option, which will hopefully be making its way to India. The C300 will make a more satisfactory 259 bhp of power, and sitting right below the future C63, it’s clear that Merc isn’t chasing sporty credentials here. That’s what the BMW 3-Series is for. There are also three diesel options, all sharing the same 2.0-litre engine we’re familiar with, with a marginal (42cc) increment in cubic capacity, with power levels ranging from 160bhp to 262bhp. That seamless 9-speed gearbox comes as standard across the range. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
There is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol option, which will hopefully be making its way to India. The C300 will make a more satisfactory 259 bhp of power, and sitting right below the future C63, it’s clear that Merc isn’t chasing sporty credentials here. That’s what the BMW 3-Series is for. There are also three diesel options, all sharing the same 2.0-litre engine we’re familiar with, with a marginal (42cc) increment in cubic capacity, with power levels ranging from 160bhp to 262bhp. That seamless 9-speed gearbox comes as standard across the range. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
There’s also a plug-in hybrid variant (C300e) but there’s no word on whether it will make its way to our shores. There’s no word on when the C-Class will arrive in India, but expect it sometime next year, given Mercedes-Benz India’s tendency to stay ahead of the curve at all times. This is a luxury-oriented sedan, but there will be the option of rear-wheel steering for those inclined towards spirited driving. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
There’s also a plug-in hybrid variant (C300e) but there’s no word on whether it will make its way to our shores. There’s no word on when the C-Class will arrive in India, but expect it sometime next year, given Mercedes-Benz India’s tendency to stay ahead of the curve at all times. This is a luxury-oriented sedan, but there will be the option of rear-wheel steering for those inclined towards spirited driving. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who’s written extensively on cars for over seven years.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #cars #Mercedes Benz C-class #Mercedes-Benz #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Feb 27, 2021 08:18 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.