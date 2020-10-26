172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|fancy-a-bike-instead-of-iphone-12-pro-here-is-what-you-can-buy-in-the-same-price-range-6014571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fancy a bike instead of iPhone 12 Pro? Here is what you can buy in the same price range

Apple has launched the iPhone 12 series just recently and while the phones itself are another talking point altogether, we were wondering what else we could buy for the asking price of Rs 1.5 lakh. But we are also gearheads, so we looked at the best motorcycles. Here’s what we found.

Yamaha YZF R15 V.3 | Rs 1.49 lakh | Probably, and arguably, the best bike you could buy in this price range is the Yamaha R15. It is known for its engine refinement and performance levels, but track-focused, bent-forward riding position may not be in everyone’s taste

Yamaha MT 15 | Rs 1.4 lakh | The Yamaha MT 15 could solve the issue previously mentioned. It gets the same engine and tuning and it could be your city companion.

KTM 125 Duke| Rs 1.41 lakh | The KTM 125 Duke is probably the priciest 125cc bike but the premium hardware justifies that. Also because of this, the 125 Duke mainly competes with others in the 150cc segment.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 | Rs 1.30 lakh | The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 may not be a fan favourite, but it is still up there with some of the best bikes in this category.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F | Rs 1.22 lakh | The original hooligan bike, the Pulsar 220F also features on this list, well, because it did well for itself.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 | Rs 1.27 lakh | Then there is everyone’s favourite Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

Honda Hornet 2.0 | Rs 1.28 lakh | Honda’s latest Hornet 2.0 was launched fairly recently as a replacement of the CB Hornet.

Suzuki Gixxer SF | Rs 1.26 lakh | The Suzuki Gixxer SF is a direct competitor in the small capacity sportbike section and with the update that it got recently, the bike remains just as fun as in the past with some added sportiness.

Suzuki Gixxer | Rs 1.16 lakh | The Gixxer is the naked sibling to the SF and aside from the riding position, nothing else changes.

Hero Xtreme 160R | Rs 1 lakh | The Hero Xtreme 160R is the latest entry into Hero’s stable and has proven to be a surprising motorcycle.

Hero Xpulse 200 | Rs 1.13 lakh | The Hero Xpulse on the other hand may be an old bike, it is the only kind ‘dirt-bike’ you will find in this segment.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise | Rs 1.21 lakh | Maybe you would just love to cruise around lazily on a pleasant day. For that you have the Avenger Cruise.

Suzuki Intruder | Rs 1.25 lakh | Another cruiser for you to consider the Suzuki Intruder. With its big boy looks, the Intruder is sure to turn heads.

Vespa Elegante 150 | Rs 1.36 lakh| For scooter lovers out there, Vespa offers the Elegante, a top-spec Vespa with features that make it look, well, elegantly retro.

Aprilia SR 160 | Rs 1.04 lakh | And finally the Aprilia SR 160 adds just a bit of fun in the scooter category with its sporty nature.

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Apple #Aprilia #Auto #Bajaj #Hero Motocorp #Honda #iPhone 12 #Suzuki #Technology #Vespa #Yamaha

