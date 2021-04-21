Bajaj Pulsar NS125 | Does the baby Pulsar pack a punch?

Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based bike major, has launched the Pulsar NS125 at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the first all new product from the company in FY22. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Targeted at young bike enthusiasts the Pulsar NS125 is powered by a 125cc DTS-I engine that generates peak power of 12ps, which Bajaj Auto claims to be the highest in the segment and a peak torque of 11Nm. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

The bike will come with a four-colour option with high gloss metallic paint. LED tail lamps, split grab rails, nitrox mono shock absorbers are some of the other offerings on the bike. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

The Pulsar NS125 is the second offering by Bajaj Auto under the NS stable. The NS160 was the first offering. With this launch Bajaj Auto now has a total of 10 models under the Pulsar brand ranging from 125cc to 200cc. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

The NS125 is Rs 18,144 cheaper than the heavier and more powerful NS160 which is priced at Rs 111,834 (ex-showroom, Delhi) but is Rs 20327 expensive than the Pulsar 125 which is priced at Rs 73,363 (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj has positioned the Pulsar NS125 in the premium end of the 125cc segment. Only the KTM twins, RC125 and 125 Duke, are priced higher at Rs 1.55 and 1.66 lakh, respectively. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Honda Shine is the largest-selling 125cc motorcycle in the country which is priced at Rs 71,550 followed by Super Splendor priced at Rs 71,100, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi (Image: Bajaj Auto)