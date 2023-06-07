Apple's WWDC 2023 unveilings: From Vision Pro to 15-inch MacBook Air and iOS updates – check out the pics

1/9 Vision Pro: After months of speculation, Apple finally showed off its AR headset. Starting at $3,499 - three times Meta's priciest device - it will begin retailing early next year. The headset, that looks like ski goggles, blends virtual and augmented reality features, allowing its wearer to see digital content superimposed on their surroundings. Users can virtually project the apps onto the space around them and control interactions with the apps through eye movement, hand gestures and voice.

VisionOS: Apple's Vision Pro headset will run on visionOS, which has been designed from the ground up for spatial computing.

MacBook Air: Apple launched a 15-inch MacBook Air featuring the M2 chip and an 18-hour battery life. Starting at $1,299, the variant comes a year after Apple upgraded the 13-inch MacBook Air with the same processor.

iOS 17: The new iOS 17 brings smart display-like features to iPhone, which can now double as a digital clock or a digital assistant when placed horizontally.

M2 Ultra Chip: Apple unveiled M2 Ultra, its most-powerful processor so far, that comes to its desktop computers Mac Pro and Mac Studio. The chip is essentially two of Apple's largest M2 chips bonded together, a similar approach Apple took to boosting the performance of its M1 chips. It features a 24-core central processing unit and delivers 20 percent faster performance than M1 Ultra.

Journal: The company also introduced a journaling app for the iPhone, called Journal, that uses in-device machine learning to give writing suggestions curated from photos, location and other information that's on the phone.

7/9 Apple also made upgrades to its native apps iMessage, virtual keyboard and FaceTime, which gets a voicemail feature. The Phone app also got an update that allows users to create personalized contact posters for when they receive a call.

More striking upgrades came to Apple Watch with the introduction of widgets. WatchOS 10 adds widgets for everything from weather information to calendar appointments on the Apple Watch. Deeper widgets' support was also added to the latest iPad and Mac operating systems.