Apple iOS 16 launched: Here’s all you need to know about the new features

Apple has announced major changes to the operating system that powers its iPhones - iOS. With iOS 16, Apple is enabling lockscreen customisation and novel ways to share and upload content with the family.

A new lockscreen has been introduced, offering far more personalisation and a modification to the way notifications are shown.

Instead of using a password, you can log into websites, apps, and services with digital keys verified by your face or fingerprint using an iPhone.

Within the first 15 minutes of sending a message, you can now edit or delete it.

Subject elements of images, such as animals, plants and people can be separated from the background and copied and pasted into other programmes, documents, or messages.