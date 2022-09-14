English
    Apple iOS 16 launched: Here’s all you need to know about the new features

    The new iPhone OS will update the lockscreen, enable message unsending, and more.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    Apple has announced major changes to the operating system that powers its iPhones - iOS. With iOS 16, Apple is taking customization to heart with new lockscreen customization and novel ways to share and upload content with the family.
    A new lockscreen has been introduced, offering far more personalization and a modification to the way notifications are shown.
    Instead of using a password, you can log into websites, apps, and services with digital keys verified by your face or fingerprint using an iPhone.
    Within the first 15 minutes after sending a message, you can now edit or delete it.
    Subject elements of images, such as animals, plants and people, can be separated from background and copied and pasted into other programmes, documents, or messages.
    To type text, switch fluidly between voice and touch. Without having to pause Dictation, you may use the keyboard, tap in the text box, change the cursor, and add QuickType suggestions.
