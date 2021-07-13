A look at the most expensive game cartridges ever sold

A forgotten copy of the NES Classic Super Mario Bros bought in 1986 was left in a desk drawer for 35 years. Once it was found, it was auctioned off for $660,000. What is there to be said about Super Mario Bros.? The name alone is enough to get you hum that famous jingle in your head. Mario improved upon the platformer formula of its cousin Donkey Kong (1981) and was among the first games to use 2D side scrolling without the need to switch screens. It first hit arcades in 1983 and then was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985. The rest as they, is history.