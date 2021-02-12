5 apps that help you plan out your day

Admit it. Being stuck at home isn't exactly making you productive. In our distraction filled lives, it can be difficult to take a step back and see the big picture. Thankfully, there are apps just for that. Here are 5 apps that help plan out your day so you don't miss the little things

Evernote: Let's start with the swiss army of productivity apps. Evernote is simple to operate, cross-platform which means its available on literally every device imaginable and has a bucket load of features designed to streamline and plan your day.

Todoist: A powerful list manager and collaboration tool that is available on every platform. It focuses on one thing and does it really well, organising all your scattered to-do's in one place and giving you powerful tools to help get them done.

Sortd for Gmail: Inbox zero, something we can never hope to achieve but Sortd gets you pretty close to that number. It turns emails into tasks, categorizing them to help you get them done quickly. There are reminders, to-do integrations and even team collaboration support. Not bad for a Gmail add-on.

Fantastical: Limited to the Apple ecosystem for now, Fantastical works across the range of Apple devices and has powerful tools to schedule meetings, organise gatherings, start projects and has location reminders that automatically trigger when you reach the event. It even supports video links for conference calls and has tools to pin weather reports.