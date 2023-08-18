2023 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing with over 600 products on display

1/12 A human-like robot performs near robot faces that mimic human expressions during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing on August 17. (Image: AP)

2/12 Visitors look at humanoid robot arms by EXRobots at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)

3/12 Visitors watch a robot dog Cyberdog developed by Xiaomi at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing. (Image: Reuters)

4/12 Humanoid robots developed by EXRobots displayed at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)

5/12 A robot developed by Data Robotics displays dunking the basketball at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)

6/12 Visitors look at a single-port surgical robot developed by Shurui peeling a quail egg at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)

7/12 A visitor stands near robotic welding arms used in car production developed by Siasun at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)

8/12 Humanoid robot CyberOne developed by Xiaomi exhibited at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 on August 17. (Image: Reuters)

9/12 A kid pats a robot dog by Unitree at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)

10/12 Human-like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions are displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing on August 16. (Image: AP)

11/12 Workers demonstrate a giant robot at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on August 16. (Image: AP)