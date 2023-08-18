English
    2023 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing with over 600 products on display

    The World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 kicked off on August 16 in Beijing and will be held until August 20. The WRC 2023 aims to promote scientific and technological progress under the new industrial development trends in the world. A total of 140 Chinese and overseas robot manufacturers will display over 600 products. Take a look at the new generation of robot technology exhibited at WRC 2023

    August 18, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
    A human-like robot performs near robots of faces that mimic human expressions during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, August 17. (Image: AP)
    A human-like robot performs near robot faces that mimic human expressions during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing on August 17. (Image: AP)
    Visitors look at humanoid robot arms by EXRobots at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    Visitors look at humanoid robot arms by EXRobots at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
    Visitors watch a robot dog Cyberdog developed by Xiaomi at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    Visitors watch a robot dog Cyberdog developed by Xiaomi at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing. (Image: Reuters)
    A humanoid robots developed by EXRobots displayed at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    Humanoid robots developed by EXRobots displayed at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)
    A robot developed by Data Robotics displays dunking the basketball at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023, in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    A robot developed by Data Robotics displays dunking the basketball at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)
    Visitors look at a single-port surgical robot developed by Shurui peeling a quail egg, at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    Visitors look at a single-port surgical robot developed by Shurui peeling a quail egg at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)
    A visitor stands near robotic welding arms used in car production developed by Siasun, at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    A visitor stands near robotic welding arms used in car production developed by Siasun at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)
    A humanoid robot CyberOne developed by Xiaomi exhibited at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023, in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    Humanoid robot CyberOne developed by Xiaomi exhibited at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 on August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    A kid pats a robot dog by Unitree at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
    A kid pats a robot dog by Unitree at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023. (Image: Reuters)
    Human like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions are displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, August 16. (Image: AP)
    Human-like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions are displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing on August 16. (Image: AP)
    Workers demonstrate a giant robot at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, August 16. (Image: AP)
    Workers demonstrate a giant robot at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on August 16. (Image: AP)
    A worker stands next to apples harvesting robot displayed at the annual World Robot Conference held at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, August 16. (Image: AP)
    A worker stands next to an apple harvesting robot on display at the annual World Robot Conference held at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on August 16. (Image: AP)
