West Bengal Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi slams Mamata Banerjee, says democratic system destroyed in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kolkata airport to participate in the BJP's mega rally. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on the stage with other senior BJP leaders from the state. (ANI)

A huge crowd gathered to take part in the rally. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted actor Mithun Chakroborthy, who joined the BJP today. (ANI)

Addressing the rally, PM Modi slammed the policies of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "You've pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You've divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming, " Modi said. (ANI)

"A lot has been said about me.. sometimes Ravan, sometimes devil, sometimes goon.. Didi, why so angry?" Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked while addressing supporters at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. (ANI)

"I have known Didi since ages. She is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left. She speaks someone else's language now and is being controlled," PM Modi said. (ANI)

These are experienced people who have done innumerable corruption and looted the people of Bengal. They have even looted the relief money sent for Amphan, PM Modi said. (ANI)

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led government, PM Modi said: "Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organised. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives." (ANI)

"TMC ka khela khatam, vikas shuru...vote for BJP fearlessly, vote against bad governance," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI)

"My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty; hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends and will continue to do so," the PM said in Kolkata. (ANI)

"The people of Bengal had chosen you as 'Didi' but then why did you remain the aunt of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question to you," PM Modi said. (ANI)