Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election Result 2020 | Here is a list of key candidates who are leading, trailing

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is underway, let’s look at the performance of key candidates.

Moneycontrol News
The 2020 Bihar Assembly election battle for 243 legislative assembly constituency seats has begun with early trends showing a close fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party, competing against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance’ with the Congress. As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election 2020 is underway, let’s find out who is leading, trailing from the constituencies.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of the state Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is leading from Raghopur constituency against BJP’s Satish Kumar.

RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur seat while JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray is trailing.

BJP’s Alok Ranjan is leading from Saharsa constituency, defeating RJD’s Lovely Anand. (Image: Twitter)

Constituency: Imamganj | Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is leading from Imamganj seat while RJD’s Uday Narain Choudhary is trailing. (Image: hindi.news18.com)

RJD leader Anant Singh is leading from Mokama seat while Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of JD(U) is trailing.

Constituency: Tarapur | Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Divya Prakash is leading from Tarapur seat while JD(U)s Mewa Lal Choudhary is trailing. (Image: Twitter)

Constituency: Patna Sahib | BJP’s Nand Kishore Yadav is leading from Patna Sahib seat, defeating INC’s Pravin Singh. (Image: Twitter)

Constituency: Jamui | Shreyasi Singh of Bhartiya Janata Party is leading from Jamui, leaving behind RJD’s Vijay Prakash. (Image: PTI)

Chhote Lal Ray of RJD’s is leading from Parsa seat, defeating Janata Dal (United) and former Bihar minister Chandrika Roy.

Lok Janshakti Party’s Rajendra Prasad Singh is leading from Dinara seat while JD(U)s Jai Kumar Singh is trailing. (Image: Election Commission)

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Assembly Election 2020 #Bihar Election 2020 #Nitish Kumar #Slideshow #Tejashwi Yadav

