Bihar Election Result 2020 | Here is a list of key candidates who are leading, trailing

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is underway, let’s look at the performance of key candidates. Moneycontrol News The 2020 Bihar Assembly election battle for 243 legislative assembly seats has begun with early trends showing a close fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, competing against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance’ with the Congress. As the counting of votes is underway, let’s find out who is leading and who is trailing from various constituencies. Constituency: Raghopur | Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of the state Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is leading from Raghopur constituency against BJP’s Satish Kumar. Constituency: Hasanpur | RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur seat while JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray is trailing. Constituency: Saharsa | BJP’s Alok Ranjan is ahead of RJD's Lovely Anand in Saharsa constituency. (Image: Twitter) Constituency: Imamganj | Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is leading from Imamganj seat while RJD’s Uday Narain Choudhary is trailing. (Image: hindi.news18.com) Constituency: Mokama | RJD leader Anant Singh is leading from Mokama seat while Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of JD(U) is trailing. (Image: Election Commission) Constituency: Tarapur | Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Divya Prakash is leading from Tarapur seat while JD(U)s Mewa Lal Choudhary is trailing. (Image: Twitter) Constituency: Patna Sahib | BJP’s Nand Kishore Yadav is leading from Patna Sahib seat. INC’s Pravin Singh is in second spot. (Image: Twitter) Constituency: Jamui | Shreyasi Singh of Bhartiya Janata Party is leading from Jamui, leaving behind RJD’s Vijay Prakash. (Image: PTI) Constituency: Parsa | Chhote Lal Ray of RJD’s is leading from Parsa seat. Janata Dal (United)'s Chandrika Roy, a former minister, is trailing. (Image: Election Commission) Constituency: Bankipur | Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin is leading from Bankipur seat. Luv Sinha of the Indian National Congress (INC) is trailing. (Image: hindi.news18.com) Constituency: Dinara | Lok Janshakti Party’s Rajendra Prasad Singh is leading from Dinara seat while JD(U)s Jai Kumar Singh is trailing. (Image: Election Commission) First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:34 pm