Travel in pandemic | You can go to these countries if you hold Indian passport

If you have an Indian passport, there are a few countries you can travel to currently including Russia, Egypt and South Africa.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
South Africa is yet to impose any travel restriction on Indian tourists but flight options remain limited as do ports of entry. South Africa is currently under Level 1 curfew, which amounts to travelling under restrictions, possibly not amenable to holidaymakers.
Russia is allowing Indians to arrive at tourist visas.
Russia is one of the few countries that is allowing Indians to arrive at tourist visas but with fewer flights operating at present.
Egypt is a destination open to Indian tourists too, but all those arriving in the country will have to take a rapid DNA test upon arrival. If found positive, travelers will either be asked to return to their point of departure or will be isolated for at least 14 days.
Turkey mandates 14-days quarantine upon landing.
Turkey is one of the few other countries still welcoming Indian tourists but it mandates 14-days quarantine upon landing. Travelers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the 14th day and only on testing negative, will they be allowed to leave the quarantine facility.
first published: May 25, 2021 08:59 am

