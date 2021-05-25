Travel in pandemic | You can go to these countries if you hold Indian passport

South Africa is yet to impose any travel restriction on Indian tourists but flight options remain limited as do ports of entry. South Africa is currently under Level 1 curfew, which amounts to travelling under restrictions, possibly not amenable to holidaymakers.

Russia is one of the few countries that is allowing Indians to arrive at tourist visas but with fewer flights operating at present.

Egypt is a destination open to Indian tourists, too. ut, all those arriving in the country will have to take a rapid DNA test upon arrival. If found positive, travelers will either be asked to return to their point of departure or will be isolated for at least 14 days.