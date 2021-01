Things you can do or buy for the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi

Fuel prices surged once again on January 7, with the petrol price reaching its all-time high of Rs 84.2 per litre in Delhi. The price of Diesel climbed to Rs 74.3 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of petrol hit Rs 90.8 per litre and that of Diesel scaled to a record high of Rs 81.07 per litre. Here’s a look things you can do or buy for the price a litre of petrol in Delhi. (File image: Reuters)