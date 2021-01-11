MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Things you can do or buy for the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi

Renting an e-bike, shopping groceries or grabbing a can of beer: Here’s what you can do or buy for the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi

Chaitanya Mallapur
January 11, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
Fuel prices surged once again on January 7, with the petrol price reaching its all-time high of Rs 84.2 per litre in Delhi. The price of Diesel climbed to Rs 74.3 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of petrol hit Rs 90.8 per litre and that of Diesel scaled to a record high of Rs 81.07 per litre. Here’s a look things you can do or buy for the price a litre of petrol in Delhi. (File image: Reuters)
Fuel prices surged once again on January 7, with the petrol price reaching its all-time high of Rs 84.2 per litre in Delhi. The price of Diesel climbed to Rs 74.3 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of petrol hit Rs 90.8 per litre and that of Diesel scaled to a record high of Rs 81.07 per litre. Here’s a look things you can do or buy for the price a litre of petrol in Delhi. (File image: Reuters)
Hop on the Delhi Metro
Hop on the Delhi Metro
Grocery shopping
Grocery shopping
Ride a bicycle
Ride a bicycle
Buy vegetables
Buy vegetables
Grabbing a can of beer
Grabbing a can of beer
A DTC bus ride
A DTC bus ride
Buy milk or samosas
Buy milk or samosas
Rent an e-bike. Note: All calculations are estimates and prices are subject to change over time.
Rent an e-bike. Note: All calculations are estimates and prices are subject to change over time.
Chaitanya Mallapur
TAGS: #Delhi #diesel #Economy #fuel #India #petrol #Slideshow
first published: Jan 9, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.