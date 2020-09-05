Teachers' Day 2020 | Let's remember some great Indian teachers who inspired the world

In 1962 when Sarvepalli became the President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, on 5 September but instead of celebrating his birthday he asked them to observe the day as Teacher's Day.
Every year India celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian President, philosopher and scholar, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day is observed to pay respect and recognize the contribution of teachers to the society. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, let's remember some of the great Indian teachers who had inspired the country.
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan | The first Vice President and the second President of independent India was a professor of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College before joining politics. Sarvepalli believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country". In 1962 when Sarvepalli became the President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, on 5 September but instead of celebrating his birthday he asked them to observe the day as Teacher's Day. Ever since then his birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.
Gautam Buddha | Gautam Buddha was a philosopher, mediator, spiritual teacher and religious leader who lived in Ancient India. He is also the founder of Buddhism, educating people through his Eightfold Path. His teaching is based on his insight into duhkha (suffering) and the end of dukkha – the state called Nirvana.
Chanakya | An ancient Indian teacher, philosopher, economist and jurist was traditionally known as Kautilya or Vishnugupta. He authored the ancient Indian political treatise, the Arthashahstra. Chanakya is considered the pioneer of the field of political science and economics in India.
Rabindranath Tagore | The Bengali polymath- poet, writer, composer, philosopher and painter had reshaped Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19the and early 20th centuries.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam | The Indian aerospace scientist and former Indian President is well known as the 'Missile Man of India'. He was regarded as a visionary who stood up for the integration of modern educational ideas with those of the conventional practices. He advocated an urgent need of basic amenities in every school and balanced availability of education for urban and rural areas.
