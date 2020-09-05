Teachers' Day 2020 | Let's remember some great Indian teachers who inspired the world

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan | The first Vice President and the second President of independent India was a professor of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College before joining politics. Sarvepalli believed that “teachers should be the best minds in the country”. In 1962 when Sarvepalli became the President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, on 5 September but instead of celebrating his birthday he asked them to observe the day as Teacher's Day. Ever since then his birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India. (Image: Moneycontrol)