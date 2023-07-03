Supreme Court upgrades courtrooms with digital enhancements: See Pics

1/5 A series of futuristic upgrades have been implemented at India's top court. The enhancements include installation of Digital Video Conferencing (VC) system to facilitate efficient communication and collaboration in case of remote participation and virtual meetings. Cable cubbies with LAN connections, HDMI outputs, USB C&A ports along with power sockets have been installed for use of multimedia devices in a clutter-free manner (Image: Supreme Court of India)

2/5 A LED video wall has been installed for high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content. It enhances visual impact of presentation, evidence, and video recordings, creating an immersive and engaging courtroom experience (Image: Supreme Court of India)

3/5 A comprehensive sound reinforcement system with flush mount Front of House (FOH) speakers, suitable amplifiers and under table speakers are installed in courtrooms to ensure optimal audio quality in the courts (Image: Supreme Court of India)

4/5 Courtrooms are provided with document cameras to streamline the sharing of document content that enables clear capture and real-time display of documents. A software has been developed to facilitate the advocates to upload reference material and citations aiming towards paperless functioning. (Image: Supreme Court of India)