Republic Day 2021 parade| From COVID vaccine to Ram temple replica, a look at some of the tableaus to be on display

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will not be the same as always due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. From a cap on spectators to no foreign head of state to attend the parade, an array of restrictions and changes have been announced to combat the spread of COVID-19. The parade showcases a number of tableaus of various states, union territories, ministries and more. Let’s take a look at some of the tableaus which will be showcased in Republic Day parade this year.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of country’s constitution on January 26, 1950. This year’s Republic Day celebration will not be the same as always due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. From a cap on spectators to no foreign head of state to attend the Republic Day parade, an array of restrictions and changes have been announced to combat the spread of COVID-19. The parade showcase a number of tableaus of various states, union territories, ministries and more. Let’s take a look at some of the tableaus which will be showcased in Republic Day parade this year. (Image: AFP)
A tableau depicting the globe and vials reading "COVID-19 VACCINE" is displayed during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 23. (Image: Reuters)
A tableau of country’s largest paramilitary force CRPF is showcased during the rehearsals of upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 23. (Image: AFP)
Artists from the Ladakh region rehearse on a tableau during a media preview of tableaux participating in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: Reuters)
Artists from the Punjab performs on their state’s tableau during a media preview of tableaux participating in the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 23. (Image: AFP)
Folk artists from Uttarakhand state dance next to their Tableaux during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: AP)
Replica of a proposed Ram temple is seen as part of the Uttar Pradesh state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: AP)
Folk artists from Chattisgarh perform on their tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: AP)
Folk artists dressed as Hindu holy men perform next to a replica of a proposed Rama temple as part of Uttar Pradesh state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: AP)
A folk artist from the Indian state of Gujarat sits on the tableau of her state during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: AP)
Performers dance next to a float during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 23. (Image: AFP)
Folk artists from Maharashtra states perform on their tableau during rehearsals of upcoming Republic Day parade, January 23. (Image: AFP)
TAGS: #72nd Republic day #India #R-Day Parade #Republic Day 2021 #Republic Day Parade #Slideshow
