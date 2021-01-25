Republic Day 2021 parade| From COVID vaccine to Ram temple replica, a look at some of the tableaus to be on display

India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on January 26, 1950. This year’s Republic Day celebrations will not be the same as always due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. From a cap on spectators to no foreign head of state to attend the parade, an array of restrictions and changes have been announced to combat the spread of COVID-19. The parade showcase a number of tableaus of various states, union territories, ministries and more. Let’s take a look at some of the tableaus which will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year. (Image: AFP)

A tableau depicting the globe and vials reading 'COVID-19 VACCINE' is displayed during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, on January 23. (Image: Reuters)

A tableau of the country’s largest paramilitary force CRPF is showcased during the rehearsals of the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, on January 23. (Image: AFP)

Artistes from the Ladakh region rehearse on a tableau during a media preview of tableaux participating in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, on January 22. (Image: Reuters)

Artistes from Punjab perform on their state’s tableau during a media preview of tableaux participating in the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, on January 23. (Image: AFP)

Folk artistes from Uttarakhand state dance next to their Tableaux during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, on January 22. (Image: AP)

Replica of the proposed Ram temple is seen as part of the Uttar Pradesh state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, on January 22. (Image: AP)

Folk artistes from Chattisgarh perform on their tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, on January 22. (Image: AP)

Folk artistes dressed as Hindu holy men perform next to a replica of the proposed Rama temple as part of Uttar Pradesh state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, on January 22. (Image: AP)

A folk artiste from Gujarat sits on the tableau of her state during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, on January 22. (Image: AP)

Performers dance next to a float during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 23. (Image: AFP)