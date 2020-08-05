Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Here's the design and how the temple will look

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on August 5. Here's a glimpse of how the temple is going to be constructed.
The 'Bhoomi Poojan' on August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple after a decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was settled by Supreme Court in November 2019. Here’s all you need to know about the temple of Lord Ram. (Image: Twitter/ Piyush Goyal)
Over two lakh bricks inscribed with ‘Sri Ram’ (Lord Ram) in different languages collected from across the country over 30 years will form the foundation of the temple.
The chief architect of Ram temple is Chandrakant Bhai Sompura. He has also designed the Somnath temple in Gujarat, which was reconstructed after India’s independence. The Sompuras have designed over 100 temples around the world in over 15 generations.
The design of Ram temple follows the ‘Nagar’ style of architecture, including 81.5 feet high Octagonal shikhar, five Mandaps, ground floor housing idol of Ram Lalla, first floor housing Ram Darbar and second floor to accommodate the expansion of the structure. (File image: Reuters)
There would be four smaller temples surrounding the main structure. The temple complex will have a prayer hall, lecture hall, educational facility, saints’ residence, hostel and museum.
There will be 360 carved pillars for the Ram temple.
The Ram temple, which is set to be the world’s third largest Hindu shrine, will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 09:07 am