News18 Mega UCC Poll: 76.5% of Muslim women surveyed disagree with polygamy

1/8 For this survey, 884 reporters from News18 Network interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country.

2/8 67.2 percent of all Muslim women surveyed gave their support for a common law for all Indians for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.

3/8 76.5 percent of the survey respondents disagree with polygamy and think that Muslim men should not have the right marry up to four women.

4/8 82.3 percent of Muslim women surveyed support equal rights of succession and inheritance of property for men and women.

5/8 73.7 percent of all respondents agree that divorced couples should be allowed to remarry without any restriction.

6/8 69.3 percent of all respondents believe that all Indians who have attained the age of majority should be free to will away their property as they please.

7/8 64.9 percent of Muslim women agreed that adoption should be allowed regardless of religion.