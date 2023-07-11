English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    News18 Mega UCC Poll: 76.5% of Muslim women surveyed disagree with polygamy

    For this survey, 884 reporters from News18 Network interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country. The respondents represent a cross-section of female Muslim citizens of India across different demographics. The survey participants include women 18 years and above to those in the 65+ category. The Uniform Civil Code survey also has wide representation across the educational spectrum, right from the illiterate to the post-graduate.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
    For this survey, 884 reporters from News18 Network interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country. (Image: News18 Creative)
    1/8
    For this survey, 884 reporters from News18 Network interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country. (Image: News18 Creative)
    67.2 percent of all Muslim women surveyed gave their support for a common law for all Indians for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. (Image: News18 Creative)
    2/8
    67.2 percent of all Muslim women surveyed gave their support for a common law for all Indians for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. (Image: News18 Creative)
    76.5 percent of the survey respondents disagree with polygamy and think that Muslim men should not have the right marry up to four women. (Image: News18 Creative)
    3/8
    76.5 percent of the survey respondents disagree with polygamy and think that Muslim men should not have the right marry up to four women. (Image: News18 Creative)
    82.3 percent of Muslim women surveyed support equal rights of succession and inheritance of property for men and women. (Image: News18 Creative)
    4/8
    82.3 percent of Muslim women surveyed support equal rights of succession and inheritance of property for men and women. (Image: News18 Creative)
    73.7 percent of all respondents agree that divorced couples should be allowed to remarry without any restriction. (Image: News18 Creative)
    5/8
    73.7 percent of all respondents agree that divorced couples should be allowed to remarry without any restriction. (Image: News18 Creative)
    69.3 percent of all respondents believe that all Indian who have attained the age of majority should be free to will away their property as they please. (Image: News18 Creative)
    6/8
    69.3 percent of all respondents believe that all Indians who have attained the age of majority should be free to will away their property as they please. (Image: News18 Creative)
    64.9 percent of Muslim women agreed that adoption should be allowed regardless of religion. (Image: News18 Creative)
    7/8
    64.9 percent of Muslim women agreed that adoption should be allowed regardless of religion. (Image: News18 Creative)
    82.4 percent of graduate respondents of the survey gave support 21 years as the legal age of marriage for all men and women. (Image: News18 Creative)
    8/8
    82.4 percent of graduate respondents of the survey gave support to 21 years as the legal age of marriage for all men and women. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Muslim #polygamy #Slideshow #UCC Poll
    first published: Jul 11, 2023 11:46 am