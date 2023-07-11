News18 Mega UCC Poll: 76.5% of Muslim women surveyed disagree with polygamy
For this survey, 884 reporters from News18 Network interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country. The respondents represent a cross-section of female Muslim citizens of India across different demographics. The survey participants include women 18 years and above to those in the 65+ category. The Uniform Civil Code survey also has wide representation across the educational spectrum, right from the illiterate to the post-graduate.