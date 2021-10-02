Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 117th birth anniversary | PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904 in Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. He shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. He became the Prime Minister of India in 1964 and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965. He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which resonated with masses and was widely accepted. On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest. Today on his 117th birthday, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among others paid their tributes.

Anil Shastri, son of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, pays tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. (Image: ANI)

Shastri served as the PM from 1964-66 and earlier served in key positions in Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. (Image: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. Paying tribute, he tweeted, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen."

President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tribute at Vijay Ghat on his 117th birth anniversary. (Image: ANI)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary