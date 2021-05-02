Kerala Assembly Election 2021 | List of key candidates who won or lost

Constituency: Dharmadam | CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan defeated INC’s C. Raghunathan and BJP’s C.K. Padmanabhan to win Dharmadam seat. (Image: News18 Creative)

Constituency: Puthuppally | Oommen Chandy of INC won against CPI(M) candidate Jaick C Thomas. (Image: News18 Creative)

Constituency: Mattannur | CPM candidate KK Shailaja defeated BJP’s Biju Elekkuzhi. (Image: News18 Creative)

Constituency: Chittur | JD(S) candidate K Krishnankutty defeated INC’s candidate Adv. Sumesh Achuthan. (Image: News18 Creative)

Constituency: Kanhangad | CPI's E Chandrashekaran won against PV Suresh of INC. (Image: News18 Creative)

Constituency: Palakkad | E Sreedharan of BJP lost the seat to Shafi Parambil of INC. (Image: News18 Creative)