Kerala Assembly Election 2021 | List of key candidates who won or lost

As the counting of votes for Kerala Assembly election 2021 continues, here’s a look at how the key candidates of the major parties fared at the polls.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST
Constituency: Dharmadam | CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan defeated INC’s C. Raghunathan and BJP’s C.K. Padmanabhan to win Dharmadam seat. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Puthuppally | Oommen Chandy of INC won against CPI(M) candidate Jaick C Thomas. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Mattannur | CPM candidate KK Shailaja defeated BJP’s Biju Elekkuzhi. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Chittur | JD(S) candidate K Krishnankutty defeated INC’s candidate Adv. Sumesh Achuthan. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Kanhangad | CPI's E Chandrashekaran won against PV Suresh of INC. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Palakkad | E Sreedharan of BJP lost the seat to Shafi Parambil of INC. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Manjeshwar | K Surendran of BJP lost Manjeshwar seat to A K M Ashraf of IUML. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: May 2, 2021 07:38 pm

