    Joshimath Sinking: Residents evacuate Uttarakhand's hill town; Rs 45 crore relief fund announced

    Resident of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand broke down as they left their homes that have been marked ‘unsafe’ by the district administration in the wake of the landslide and subsidies. These buildings have all been marked with red ‘X’ marks.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 12, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
    The Uttarakhand state government on January 11 announced an interim relief of Rs 45 crore, amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh for each affected families who have been shifted to safer locations after land subsidence in Joshimath led to houses and establishments to develop cracks. (Image: AFP)
    Chief Minister on January 11 visited Joshimath and conducted an inspection of the affected areas. He also met the affected families in sinking Joshimath and spent the night in the town. (Image: Twitter @pushkardhami)
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced that Rs 50,000 have been given by the state disaster authority to each family as non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings. (Image: Twitter @pushkardhami)
    Cracks have appeared in more than 700 buildings in Joshimath and so far 131 families have been shifted to safer locations even as geologists and experts scramble to ascertain the reasons for subsidies in the ecologically fragile region. (Image: AFP)
    Resident of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand broke down as they left their homes that have been marked ‘unsafe’ by the district administration in the wake of the landslide and subsidies. These buildings have all been marked with red ‘X’ marks. (Image: AFP)
    A resident of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand broke down as she leaves her home that has been marked ‘unsafe’ by the district administration in the wake of the landslide and subsidies. Buildings that are unsafe have all been marked with red ‘X’ marks. (Image: AFP)
    The district magistrate said that a central team will survey the damage to properties and suggests a way forward while coordinating with the local administration in relief and rescue efforts. (Image: AFP)
    Many have evacuated their homes and the evacuation process is still underway. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited Joshimath on January 10 and met the affected people of the holy town. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
