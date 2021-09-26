India, US vow to fight global terror, call for 'free' Indo-Pacific region; here are key points of joint statement

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have welcomed increased cooperation between the US and India under the Quad grouping, including in the multilateral domain given their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region with respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international law.

A joint statement said that the United States and India stand together in a shared fight against global terrorism. They "condemned cross-border terrorism, and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice. They denounced any use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks," the statement said.

The two leaders resolved that the Taliban must abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that the Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists or to plan or finance terrorist attacks, and underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, according to the joint statement.

Joe Biden reaffirmed his "unwavering commitment" to India as a major defence partner through close engagement, including information-sharing and strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies. "President Biden reaffirmed the strength of the defence relationship between the United States and India and the unwavering commitment to India as a major defence partner through close defence engagements in information sharing, sharing of logistics and military-to-military interactions, strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies, and expanding engagements in a multilateral framework including with regional partners," the statement said.